This Brand Has Plus-Size Friendly Shapewear That Won’t Make You Break a Sweat to Put On

Plus-size shapewear, to me, can feel like a trap—literally. Any fellow fat person out there that has tried to put on a bodysuit or “slimming” spandex material has experienced the pain and struggle of having to maneuver the stretchy undergarment over varying large thighs, stomachs, or chests. I was very against the entire concept of shapewear until I tried the size-diverse undergarment brand, Shapermint.

Being pre-exhausted by the thought of having to hurdle myself in and out of the tight clothing, I often skip shapewear even when I have a special occasion dress that needs that smooth lining. However, the extra stretchy undergarments from this shapewear brand have me reaching for a pair of high-waist briefs anytime I’m looking to dress to impress.

Most shapewear consists of Nylon and Spandex material to give the clothing that needed stretch to create a secure base for any dress, blouse, or suit going on top. According to MarketWatch, the shapewear and compression wear industry will be worth close to six billion dollars by 2028. With all that money to be potentially made, it’s no wonder there seems to be an endless number of brands out there; from Yitty’s to Skims to Nike to Shapermint. In this multi-billion dollar industry, it’s important to note that this aspect of capitalism benefits from the fatphobic nature of shapewear. With terms like “tummy control” and “slimming waist” being connected to shapewear, it’s common for plus-size folks—like myself—to connect the undergarment with a feeling of being too big.

That’s not what shapewear means today, For Shapermint, these undergarments are more about supporting the body in a “shape-enhancing” manner, rather than hiding the body. With extended sizes being more readily offered in the fashion industry, the use of shapewear feels more like a personal choice, rather than a societal requirement.

If you’re ready to dip your toe/thighs into a pair of shapewear, or you need a new brand to obsess over, consider these comfortable and effective undergarments from Shapermint, many of which that can be easily picked up at Nordstrom.

Shapermint High Waist Shaper Briefs

If you’re looking to pick up a piece of shapewear let it be these high-waist briefs that smooth the stomach without that tight girdle-like feeling. A staple in the shapewear category, these bottoms can be a little tricky to put on at first, but trust the stretch and be amazed as it fits over your body and contours without digging into the skin.

Shapermint Open Bust Shaper Bodysuit

Pick up this shaper bodysuit that protects thighs, and keeps moisture from dripping on extra-warm days. You can confidently wear your favorite springtime without the chaffing and uncomfortable sweating. This bodysuit is available in chocolate brown and light beige, with a size range of XS to 4XL.

Shapermint Truekind Everyday Comfort Wireless Shaping Bra

Shapewear, by nature, is tight. However, it shouldn’t be uncomfortable or hard to breathe in, no matter the movement. With this shaping undergarment, you’ll get the comfort of a sports bra, with the flattering cut and feel of a wireless bra. The best part of this bra is the inclusive sizing that runs in a small to 4XL, with the largest size stretching enough to fit a 48 DD.

Shapermint Essentials Tear-proof Shaping Tights

A good pair of tights is as necessary as a good pair of socks for varying night-out looks and work outfits. More than a wardrobe staple, these tear-proof tights have a compression top that smooths the stomach and waist with a high-waisted fit to keep the fabric from rolling down.