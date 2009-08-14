Name: Shannone Holt

Agency: Bloom Models

Hometown: I don’t have a hometown per se; I moved around so much as a kid. My family is from Senegal, West Africa.

New York City Neighborhood: Clinton Hill, Brooklyn! Love it.

Most Incredible Model Moment: Hearing that the amazing runway coach “Miss” J. Alexander said that I was a “fierce bitch” after I walked in my first Bryant Park show! 🙂

Favorite Stores: Zara! It’s one of the few places I can find pants long enough for me; in heels, I have a 39″ inseam. And Variazioni.

Favorite Designer: Dolita Paris, of course, is my favorite designer. She’s the best.

What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season: List is too long to name here.