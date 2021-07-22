Travis’ Ex-Wife Is Selling Her Wedding Ring a Week After Rumors He’s Secretly Engaged to Kourtney

It may not be long until Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker‘s wedding ring is in the hands of someone else! The Blink-182 drummer’s ex-wife is reportedly auctioning off her engagement ring, wedding ring, and other “sentimental” items from their marriage, which lasted from 2004 to 2008.

Shanna, 46, is already said to be searching for auction houses, according to a Us Weekly report on Thursday, July 21. “Shanna is scooping out auction houses to auction off sentimental things that Travis has gotten her when they were together,” a source told the site. “She wants to sell her engagement ring … She also wants to sell her wedding ring and an Andy Warhol painting of a cow—a famous painting for sure.” According to Us Weekly, all the items Shanna plans to sell were also featured on her reality TV show with Travis, Meet the Barkers.

Since their split, the model and rockstar, 45, have continued to co-parent their son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15. But that doesn’t mean things are 100 percent cordial. “Their coparenting relationship has hit rock bottom,” the insider added. “She wants to get rid of everything that reminds her of him and reminds her of the happier times.”

News of Shanna’s decision comes just days after fans began to speculate that Travis and Kourtney secretly got engaged or married in Las Vegas. The rumors swirled soon after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, posted a photo of herself and Travis with the caption, “What happens in Vegas.” Kourtney’s hairstylist, Glen Coco, only seemed to fuel the rumors after reposting the photo with a suggestive caption: ”…NOWWW I understand why ppl tie the knot in Vegas. There’s nothing like love AND a good time,” the hairstylist wrote, adding a chapel emoji, black heart emojis, and a crying face emoji. Travis’ 15-year-old daughter, Alabama, also reposted the photo on her Instagram Story, writing, “So happy for you guys,” with two heart emojis.

On Saturday, July 17, TMZ confirmed that Kourtney and Travis are not engaged despite the rumors, with sources noting that Travis’ daughter Alabama was just happy to see her dad in love. The following day, an insider claimed to Hollywood Life that Kourtney and Travis, who started dating in January 2021, don’t even plan on getting married because the Poosh founder has “no interest” in it. “Kourtney still has no interest in getting married or engaged to anyone. Marriage is just not her thing,” the insider said at the time.

So, it doesn’t look like Travis’ ex-wife has to worry about someone taking up the title of wifey with him again—but she’s still moving on, wedding ring to the curb and all.