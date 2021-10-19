Travis’ Ex-Wife Just Deleted Photos of Their Kids After They Celebrated His Engagement to Kourtney

While Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker’s kids celebrated Kourtney Kardashian getting engaged to their dad, it doesn’t look like their mother will be welcoming the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum into her family anytime soon.

Shanna, who was married to Travis from 2004 to 2006, appeared to shade their kids for attending the Blink-182 drummer’s engagement party following his proposal to Kourtney. The former couple’s kids—daughter Alabama, 15, and son Landon, 18, along with Travis’ stepdaughter Atiana, 22, who is Shanna’s first daughter from a previous marriage—were all in attendance at the musician’s celebration following his engagement to Kourtney on Sunday, October 17. While the kids shared tons of snaps and clips from the engagement dinner on social media at the time, it seems their mother wasn’t too pleased about them being there in the first place.

The former Miss New York USA took to social media to virtually wipe her kids’ presence off of her Instagram account following their attendance, according to Buzzfeed News. Fans first noticed the signs of Shanna’s social media purge after several recent photos of the model and her son, Landon, were gone from her profile. Travis’ ex-wife also appeared to mysteriously remove a picture of her and her daughter, Alabama.

This isn’t the first time that Shanna’s behavior on social media has sparked conversations among fans following her ex-husband’s engagement to Kourtney. Shortly after the Poosh founder confirmed her engagement on Instagram, Shanna took to her Instagram Story to share a series of cryptic messages seemingly in response to the news. Her first message was a quote by the late rapper Tupac, which read, “Before you ask why someone hates you, ask yourself why you give a fuck,” along with a lone heart emoji. Shanna also went on to share a second message to her Instagram Story: “Temporarily Closed for Spiritual Maintenance.”

Shanna has been vocal about her distaste for Kourtney and Travis’ relationship ever since the pair started dating. In May 2021, the mother of three accused Kourtney’s sister Kim of having had an affair with Travis when they were married in 2006. Then, when asked about Travis and Kourtney a few weeks later, Shanna did not hesitate to slam the KUWTK alum and her sisters.

The former reality star went so far as to accuse Kourtney of “destroying” her family, telling TMZ reporters, “My family is broken because of this family and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family, so yay for me,” adding, “Thanks for destroying my family twice.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.