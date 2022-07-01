Travis’ Ex-Wife Just Revealed What She Really Makes of Kourtney’s ‘Support’ Amid His Hospitalization

All the best. Shanna Moakler reacted to Travis Barker’s hospitalization with only good vibes. The Blink-182 drummer was hospitalized on June 29, 2022, and his ex-wife wished him well in his recovery.

Travis was hospitalized at Cedar Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after experiencing severe stomach pain. He and his wife Kourtney Kardashian first went to West Hills Hospital and was sent to Cedar Sinai in an ambulance. He was diagnosed with pancreatitis which was caused by a recent colonoscopy. Shanna told Us Weekly on June 30, 2022, “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children. I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support, the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney.” She continued, “Travis has beat the odds numerous times and I know with his support system he will do it again. I will always be here for him and my children. Godspeed.”

Travis and Shanna’s daughter, Alabama, posted an Instagram story and TikTok of her dad in a stretcher. “Please say a prayer,” she captioned the now-deleted TikTok. Their son, Landon, was in New York City performing with Machine Gun Kelly at Madison Square Garden during the hospitalization. Before he was hospitalized, Travis tweeted, “God save me,” which referred to a track that he did with Machine Gun Kelly on his recent album Mainstream Sellout.

Alabama thanked all her fans for their unending support for her father. “Thank you guys for all the prayers and love, I appreciate you & love all of you,” she wrote in an Instagram story on Wednesday. Travis’ stepdaughter and Shanna’s daughter with Oscar de la Hoya, Atiana also thanked everyone for their support. “Thank you for the outpouring of love and prayers sent our way at this time. It is heard, felt and appreciated,” she wrote.

Shanna also recently reacted to her ex-husband’s Italian wedding with Kourtney Kardashian. “I wish the happy couple a lovely marriage,” she told Us Weekly on May 25, 2022. “I will continue to only want the best for my children.“ Travis’ kids and Atiana attended the lavish wedding in Portofino Italy on May 23, 2022. “It was a beautiful gesture to include my children in such a gorgeous affair.”

Shanna took to Instagram in February 2021 to air out her thoughts about Travis and Kourtney’s relationship during its early stages. She liked one comment on her post that said, “Shhhhiiiii that broad don’t got nothin’ on you! Travis downgraded big time!!!!” She referred directly to the new couple when she told PageSix that “He’s my friend and co-parent, and I want him to be happy. And if being with her makes him happy, and she’s happy, I’m happy for both of them, honestly. He can handle that Kardashian drama!”

