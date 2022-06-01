Travis’ Ex-Wife Just Sold Her Engagement Ring Days After His Wedding to Kourtney—It Was Hard to ‘Let Go’

Blinged and auctioned out. Shanna Moakler sold Travis Barker’s engagement ring in a Worthy.com auction. The ex-model confirmed to Us Weekly on May 31, 2022, that she auctioned off the ring days after her ex-husband’s wedding to Kourtney Kardashian.

Shanna sold the ring to the highest bidder on Worthy.com on May 27, 2022, for $96,500. “Nobody expects a happy marriage to end … and nobody ever hopes to let go of sentimental and valuable things,” she told Us Weekly. The model was married to the Blink-182 drummer from 2004 to 2008. “I wanted to thank for making the most out of a beautiful time in my life. I hope the highest bidder truly loves the piece as much as I did.”

Though the ring was sold days after Travis and Kourtney’s extravagant Italian wedding, Shanna confirmed that the date of the sale was all a coincidence. “I’m sure people would assume that [it’s related to the wedding], but I simply wanted to find a proper seller and Worthy.com is the most professional and I know will give this piece the attention it deserves.”

Shanna did not attend the wedding in Portofino, Italy on May 22, 2022. However, her kids, Atiana, 22, Landon 18, and Alabama, 16, all went to support their dad in his new marriage. “I wish the happy couple a lovely marriage,” she told Us Weekly on May 25, 2022. “I will continue to only want the best for my children. It was a beautiful gesture to include my children in such a gorgeous affair.”

The Italian wedding was the third celebration of Kourtney and Travis. The couple first got unofficially married in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022, and had an official courthouse wedding in Santa Barbara, CA on May 15, 2022. “Congratulations to the happy couple,” Shanna, 47, said in a statement to People on April 5, 2022. “I wish them the best that life has to offer on their journey together.”

Shanna is still hoping to get back with her ex Matthew Rondeau. On May 18, 2022, she posted an Instagram story with the caption, “This is who has my heart. If you don’t like it, I don’t care. If you have nothing nice to say, go away. He is kind. He is loving. He is talented and he is loved.” Matthew was arrested and charged with felony domestic assault after attacking Shanna in early 2021. The ex-model then filed a protective order after the altercation. However, she dropped the order a month after.

