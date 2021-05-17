Travis Barker’s Ex Seemingly Accused Him of Having an Affair With Kim Before Dating Kourtney

There’s a surprising rumor going around that Shanna Moakler’s ex Travis Barker had an affair with Kim Kardashian before he started dating her sister, Kourtney, in 2021. Speculation about Travis’ alleged affair was first sparked when his daughter—whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna—posted an alleged text by her mother claiming Travis cheated on her with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

The couple’s daughter, 15-year-old Alabama, took to her Instagram Story on Saturday, May 15, to share a text purportedly written by her mother, as per Page Six. In it, Shanna, 46, appeared to claim that she “divorced Travis because I caught him having an affair with Kim! Now he’s in love with her sister…It’s all gross…I’m not the bad guy!” Alabama, for her part, went on to blast her mother for not being an “amazing” mom.

“My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows,” Alabama wrote alongside the alleged screenshot.

Later that day, Shanna dismissed her daughter’s claim with a comment on Instagram. “Completely rediculous [sic],” the actress, who also shares a 17-year-old son, Landon, with the Blink-182 drummer, 45, wrote when asked about the “allegations,” Us Weekly reports. And according to a source who spoke to Page Six on Monday, May 17, Alabama’s claims are indeed false. “Travis and Kim have never had a romantic relationship,” an insider told the site. “They were friends who met through Paris Hilton and that is also how Kourtney and Travis were introduced.”

The allegations against Travis came just one day after Shanna seemingly shaded his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, 42, in an Instagram video. On Friday, May 14, Shanna shared a clip of herself getting a tattoo of Travis’ name removed from her body, noting in the video, “It’s my ex’s name. Don’t tattoo names on your body, kids!” Fans in the comments began speculating that the former model was being “petty” after Kourtney shared a video of herself tattooing “I love you” on Travis’ arm. Soon enough, Shanna took to the comments to seemingly confirm fans’ speculation, hinting that her ex-husband’s behavior with his girlfriend was “weird.”

“To my newfound haters, to clarify since everyone seems to know my personal life, my ex put a skull tattoo over our initials on his hand while his new girl lovingly looked on, that was done with purpose and intent along with posts to try to insult me and my happiness with my new man,” Shanna wrote. “Once again weird! This was my final session on a tattoo of his name I’ve been removing for some time.”