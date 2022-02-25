Shanna Just Reacted to Her Boyfriend’s Arrest After He Claimed She’s Still in Love With Her Ex Travis

Moving forward. Shanna Moakler is reportedly “doing okay” after her boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, was arrested following a domestic dispute.

Rondeau, who has been in an on-and-off relationship with the former Miss USA star since 2020, was been charged with felony domestic violence following an altercation with Moakler on February 24, 2022. According to TMZ, both Rondeau, 29, and Moakler, 46, allegedly got into a heated argument before he left their Los Angeles home Wednesday night. He then returned Thursday morning, where the fighting continued and increasingly became physical. His bail is currently set at $50,000, as per People.

“I wanted to let everybody know that I’m okay and thank you for your love and support,” a rep for Moakler said in a statement to US Weekly and People. “I’m surrounded by my family and friends.”

This arrest comes after Rondeau made headlines for an explosive Instagram Live rant, where he angrily accused the Celebrity Big Brother contestant of being unfaithful and spending the night with their neighbor. He even alleged that she was still hung up on her ex-husband Travis Barker—whom she was married to between 2004 and 2008. They also have two children together, daughter Alabama, 16, and Landon, 18.

“It’s over. This is done,” Rondeau shouted in the now-deleted Instagram clip, following up with other upsetting comments about Moakler. “I’m never talking to this f—king specimen of a f—king human again.”

Since rekindling their relationship back in late October 2021, it’s been seemingly evident that the duo were having problems. Earlier this month, before his expletive-laced tirade on Instagram, Rondeau unfollowed Moakler on social media after he claimed that she was flirting with her Celebrity Big Brother co-star Lamar Odom. A source told US Weekly that Rondeau’s alleged claims were “completely false” and that Moakler had never been romantically involved with Odom.

Shortly after Thursday’s incident, Moakler’s daughter, Alabama Barker, took to her Instagram Story to speak on the domestic dispute. “Just texted my mom! I’m not sure what happened on her live. I’m in contact with her & she is okay,” Alabama revealed, before addressing Rondeau. “That man needs serious help!”

Moakler’s manager, David Weintraub, released a statement that read, “Thank you to everyone calling with concern about Shana, she is ok and survived this traumatic experience.” He added, “Especially to all of her fans who saw this horrible incident unfold on social media. Thankfully the police saved her from harms way and she is doing fine. At the moment she asks that she is giver her space to adjust to life after this trauma.”

Moakler’s manager, David Weintraub, also released a statement following Rondeau’s arrest. “Thank you to everyone calling with concern about Shana, she is ok and survived this traumatic experience,” he shared. Weintraub added, “Especially to all of her fans who saw this horrible incident unfold on social media. Thankfully the police saved her from harms way and she is doing fine. At the moment she asks that she is giver her space to adjust to life after this trauma.”