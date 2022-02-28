Travis’ Ex-Wife Was Issued a Protective Order Against Her Boyfriend After He ‘Threw a Chair’ at Her

Taking the necessary measures. Shanna Moakler’s Matthew Rondeau protective order was officially granted following an alleged dispute between the pair.

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, Moakler’s on-again, off-again boyfriend “grabbed” Moakler “by the hair” before swinging her “by her hair on the ground” during a dispute on February 24, 2022, at her home. The docs alleged that Rondeau then “grabbed Moakler’s face and neck,” “threw [a] chair” at her and “urinated” on her during the dispute, leaving Moakler with “visible injuries.” The Miss USA alum, 46, has yet to file a restraining order, though her emergency protective order against Rondeau is valid until March 3, 2022.

The protective order states that Rondeau, 29, must not “harass, attack, strike, threaten, [or] assault” the Celebrity Big Brother star nor contact her “by any means.” He must also remain at least 100 yards away from her at all times and move out of her home immediately.

Moakler’s protective order comes just days after Rondeau was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence following the dispute at her home. His arrest came just hours after an explosive Instagram Live rant, where he accused Moakler of being unfaithful and spending the night with their neighbor. He also alleged at the time that Moakler still had “feelings” for her ex-husband, Travis Barker, who is now engaged to Kourtney Kardashian. The former couple were married from 2004 to 2008 and share two children together: daughter Alabama, 16, and son Landon, 18.

“So, it’s over, K? Oh lord is f–king right, so record me now because this is done,” Rondeau shouted in the since-deleted Instagram clip. “I’m done. I’m never talking to this f–king specimen of a f–king human again. The truth is I found out that she was talking to other f–king people the whole entire time in our relationship.”

Shortly after Thursday’s incident, Moakler’s manager, David Weintraub, released a statement to confirm that the former model was doing OK. “Thank you to everyone calling with concern about Shana, she is ok and survived this traumatic experience,” his statement read. “Especially to all of her fans who saw this horrible incident unfold on social media. Thankfully the police saved her from harms way and she is doing fine. At the moment she asks that she is giver her space to adjust to life after this trauma.”

According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly following the altercation, Moakler has no plans of getting back together with Rondeau. “She’s not getting back with him, that’s for sure,” the insider said, revealing that the Murder Party star has since been “kicked out” of her house. “She’s completely done. She’s been with him for a few years and she was serious about their relationship,” the source said, adding at the time, “It’s just an emotional time for her right now. Shanna is doing OK and is just recovering from yesterday’s traumatic experience.”