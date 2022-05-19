Shanna Is ‘Hoping’ to Date Her Ex Again Despite His Domestic Abuse Arrest After Travis’ Wedding to Kourtney

After a rocky beginning of the year between the on-and-off couple, people are asking are Shanna Moakler and Matthew Rondeau back together?

It’s questionable. Shanna posted a story of the two sharing a kiss on May 18, 2022 with the caption, “This is who has my heart. If you don’t like it, I don’t care,” she wrote over the photo. “If you have nothing nice to say, go away. He is kind. He is loving. He is talented and he is loved.”

This caption comes months after Matthew was arrested and charged with felony domestic assault after an altercation with Shanna. In court documents, it is said that Matthew “grabbed” Shanna “by the hair” before swinging her “by her hair on the ground” during a dispute on February 24, 2022, at her home. The docs alleged that Rondeau then “grabbed Moakler’s face and neck,” “threw [a] chair” at her and “urinated” on her, leaving her with “visible” injuries.

Matthew proceeded to go on an Instagram rant about how Shanna was unfaithful to him after spending the night with a neighbor. He also claimed that Shanna was still hung up on her ex-husband Travis Barker who she was married to from 2004 to 2008 and has two kids with, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 15. “So, it’s over, K? Oh lord is f–king right, so record me now because this is done,” Rondeau yelled in a since-deleted Instagram clip. “I’m done. I’m never talking to this f–king specimen of a f–king human again. The truth is I found out that she was talking to other f–king people the whole entire time in our relationship.”

After the assault, Shanna was issued a protective order against Matthew that states that he shall not “harass, attack, strike, threaten, [or] assault” the Celebrity Big Brother star nor contact her “by any means.” He must also remain at least 100 yards away from her at all times and move out of her home immediately. However, the pair were seen together shortly after on a trip to Rhode Island.

The news of the couple’s potential reunion comes days after Travis Barker had his official wedding with Kourtney Kardashian. The two unofficially got married on April 3, 2022, after Travis performed at the Grammy Awards and went on to get officially married in a courthouse in Santa Barbara on May 16, 2022. In the past, Shanna reacted negatively to her ex’s new relationship. In response to another user posting about relationships, she shaded Travis and Kourtney’s relationship. “Unlike some people my relationship status isn’t based on social media posting… I’m happy on life not on IG,” she wrote at the time.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233) for confidential support.