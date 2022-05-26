Shanna Had a Surprising Reaction to Travis’ Wedding a Year After Hinting Kourtney Was a ‘Downgrade’

All good vibes. Shanna Moakler’s reaction to Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding to her ex-husband Travis Barker is so sweet. The ex-model told Us Weekly that she enjoyed seeing her children having fun at the Italian wedding.

“I wish the happy couple a lovely marriage,” she told the site on May 25, 2022. “I will continue to only want the best for my children.“ Shanna and Travis were married from 2004 to 2008 and share two children together: Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16. Travis is also close to Shanna’s daughter with Oscar de la Hoya, Atiana, 22. The trio appeared at the wedding with Kourtney’s family and three kids, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. “It was a beautiful gesture to include my children in such a gorgeous affair,” Shanna echoed.

The Blink-182 drummer and the Poosh founder celebrated their third wedding in Portofino, Italy on May 22, 2022. The couple had an unofficial wedding in Las Vegas with an Elvis Presley impersonator on April 3, 2022. Before their extravagant wedding in Italy, they sealed the deal officially in a courthouse wedding in Santa Barbara, CA on May 15, 2022.

Travis and Kourtney were first linked in January 2021. When news of their relationship broke, Shanna took to Instagram in February 2021 to air out her thoughts. She liked one comment on her post that said, “Shhhhiiiii that broad don’t got nothin’ on you! Travis downgraded big time!!!!” She referred directly to the new couple when she told PageSix that “He’s my friend and co-parent, and I want him to be happy. And if being with her makes him happy, and she’s happy, I’m happy for both of them, honestly. He can handle that Kardashian drama!”

Shanna, for her part, is in an on-and-off relationship with Matthew Rondeau. On May 18, 2022, she posted an Instagram story with the caption, “This is who has my heart. If you don’t like it, I don’t care. If you have nothing nice to say, go away. He is kind. He is loving. He is talented and he is loved.” Matthew was arrested and charged with felony domestic assault after attacking Shanna in early 2021. Shanna then filed a protective order after the altercation, however, she dropped it a month after.

