Shanna Just Reacted to Travis & Kourtney’s Wedding After Hinting She Didn’t ‘Give a F—k’ About Their Engagement

Keeping it cordial. Shanna Moakler’s reaction to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding was nothing but supportive, as the former Miss New York model took to Instagram to congratulate her ex-husband on his surprise nuptials with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

The Blink-182 drummer, 46, and the Poosh founder, 42, reportedly tied the knot during a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada in the early morning of April 4, 2022—just hours after they attended and walked the red carpet at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. (While an initial report by TMZ stated that the couple obtained a marriage license, sources who spoke to Page Six have since claimed that the pair are not legally wed yet.)

Kourtney and Travis’ ceremony was intimate, with only five additional people in attendance—including their team, security and a few friends who served as iPhone photographers, according to Us Weekly. After news broke of their impromptu wedding, Travis’ ex-wife Shanna—who he was married to from 2004 to 2008—weighed in on the exciting development.

“Congratulations to the happy couple,” Shanna, 47, said in a statement to People on April 5, 2022. “I wish them the best that life has to offer on their journey together.”

Kourtney and Travis’ wedding came less than six months after the pair announced their engagement. The couple shared the exciting news on Instagram on October 17, 2021, with the Poosh founder sharing a photo of herself and her then-fiancé on a beach surrounded by candles and roses at the time. “forever @travisbarker,” she captioned the post. Travis’ family was also involved in the proposal: his son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 15, whom he shares with Shanna, both joined him and Kourtney at a dinner celebrating their engagement.

However, Travis’ ex-wife appeared to be less supportive at the time, seemingly shading the couple with a handful of cryptic messages on her Instagram Story. “Temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance,” one quote read. In another Story, the former model shared the quote, “Tupac once said: Before you ask why someone hates you, ask yourself why you give a f–k.” At least now, it seems like the exes are on better terms!

