Travis’ Ex-Wife Just Shaded Kourtney For Dressing Up as the Character Her Daughter Is Named After

Inspired by the ex? Shanna Moakler shaded Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s Halloween costume on Instagram after the pair dressed up as characters from the same movie that she once “bonded” over with her ex-husband.

The Poosh founder, 42, took to Instagram on Halloween to share photos of her costume with the Blink-182 drummer, 45, which was inspired by the movie True Romance. Kourtney and Travis—who got engaged on October 17—dressed up as the film’s leading characters Alabama and Clarence (played by actress Patricia Arquette and actor Christian Slater, respectively) and recreated the film’s original poster from 1993. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum captioned the photos with a quote from the movie: “Amid the chaos of that day, when all I could hear was the thunder of gunshots, and all I could smell was the violence in the air, I look back and am amazed that my thoughts were so clear and true, that three words went through my mind endlessly, repeating themselves like a broken record: you’re so cool, you’re so cool, you’re so cool.”

While many fans gushed over their couple’s costume in the comments, it’s safe to say that one social media user, in particular, was less than pleased by their look. Travis’ ex-wife, Shanna, made it a clear point to share what she considered to be the only True Romance homage that matters, taking to her Instagram Story hours after Kourtney’s post to share a photo of her own parents, Gail Moakler and John W. Moakler III. “True Romance,” she captioned the image. Soon enough, the former Miss USA was receiving comments criticizing Kourtney and Travis’ Halloween look, with one social media user writing, “Can I just say how completely odd I find it that Kravis is bonding over the movie True Romance when that was you and his thing when you were married? Hopped on IG and saw their photoshoot and it’s so weird…” Shanna, for her part, responded in a not-so-subtle way: “It’s like an episode of Punk’d.”

After all, according to Shanna, she and Travis once “bonded” over True Romance long before he became Kourtney’s fiancé—yet the rock star has made it a point to share references to the film with the KUWTK alum throughout their romance. “What was weird is that they were posting about a movie [True Romance] that Travis and I basically bonded over,” Shanna previously told Us Weekly in May after the couple shared a series of references to the film on social media. The model—who shares kids Landon, 18, and Alabama, 15, with Travis—noted that the film even inspired their daughter’s name. “I called him Clarence in the movie,” she told the site at the time. “We named our daughter after the character Alabama in the movie. I walked down the aisle to ‘You’re So Cool’ from True Romance. Our first dance at our wedding was to the love song from True Romance.”

The reality star seemingly went on to accuse her ex-husband of “recycling” elements of their marriage into his relationship with Kourtney, telling the site at the time, “I’m with my boyfriend, Matthew [Rondeau]. I’m super happy. We’re in such a great place and the things that I create with him, I’m not recycling from my past relationship.” Shanna, for her part, is still in a relationship with Matthew after the on-again, off-again couple temporarily split in 2021 prior to Travis and Kourtney’s engagement.

