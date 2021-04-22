Travis Barker’s Ex-Wife Is ‘Hurt’ He’s Taking Kourtney Kardashian on the ‘Same’ Dates They Went On

Too close for comfort. Shanna Moakler is “hurt” by Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian‘s similar-looking dates. A source told People on Wednesday, April 21, that Shanna—who was married to Travis from 2004 to 2008—has “moved on” from her ex-husband but that doesn’t mean watching him with his new girlfriend is any less awkward.

“Shanna’s moved on from Travis, but it’s been hurtful that everything he’s doing for Kourtney he did before for her, like the plane flying overhead, the flowers. It’s all exactly the same,” the source said to People.

The PDA the insider is referring is when the Blink-182 musician took the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star to Laguna Beach, California, for her 42nd birthday on April 18. While on the trip, Kourtney was surprised with airplane sky banner that read, “Happy Birthday Kourtney,” over a beach. Travis has also given Kourtney a massive flower arrangement, which she showed on her Instagram.

People’s source notes that, while Travis and Shanna are “cordial with each other,” she still doesn’t like him flaunting the same romantic gestures he did for her during their relationship. “Shanna and Travis are cordial with each other and are friendly — they have a long history together,” the insider said. “Again she’s moved on from Travis and has her own boyfriend and life, but this is just hurtful to her.”

Shanna and Travis share two kids: daughter Alabama, 15, and son Landon, 17. Shanna also is the mother to daughter Atiana De la Hoya, 22, from her relationship with Osar De la Hoya. Since Kourtney and Travis have started dating, the musician’s kids have become close with the reality TV star’s children. Kourtney, for her part, shares three kids with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick: sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 8.

Though Shanna wants her kids to get along with Kourtney, she’s not as comfortable seeing the E! personality give her children lavish presents. “Shanna of course wants her children to get along with their father’s girlfriend,” the source said, but when it comes to Kourtney buying her kids gifts, “she feels uncomfortable. Shanna isn’t as rich and can’t compete with that.”

As for Scott’s opinion of Kourtney and Travis, a source told E! News in January 2021 that he wasn’t surprised to see the two date. Kourtney and Travis are neighbors and have known each other for years. “Scott has been around Travis on several occasions and thinks he’s a great guy,” the insider said. “He’s really happy for Kourtney and is not surprised they are dating. Kourtney has spent a lot of time with Travis and it’s not shocking to him that they developed a romantic relationship.”