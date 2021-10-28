Travis’ Ex-Wife Just Got Back Together With Her Ex Days After His Engagement to Kourtney

On again! Shanna Moakler is dating after Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement, and the person she’s dating is her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau.

Moakler—who was married to Barker from 2004 to 2008—confirmed she’s back together with Rondeau with an Instagram Story photo on Wednesday, October 27, of her and her boyfriend in a pirate-themed photo booth. She captioned the photo with a red heart emoji, a kissing face emoji and a tongue out emoji.

A source told Us Weekly at the time that Rondeau has been Moakler’s “confidant” during her “rough time” after Travis’ engagement, which is how they got back together. “Shanna and Matthew have always been off and on, but they’re in a really great place now,” the insider said. “He has been her confidant during this rough time in her life and they’ve been having a lot of fun together. They seem to be very happy together and Shanna’s friends are thrilled [that] she has love in her life.”

A second source also told Us Weekly that despite their breakups and makeups, Moakler and Rondeau, who started dating in 2020, “truly” love each other. “It’s certainly a relationship that can lead to an engagement in the near future,” the insider said. “They have great chemistry and enjoy doing a lot of the same things, like laying by the pool or working out together. He’ll go out of his way to travel across the country to be there for her and her family and she’ll drop whatever she has scheduled to be by his side in dire situations.”

As for why they split in the past, the source noted that Moakler and Rondeau’s relationship can become “pretty toxic” but “keep getting back together.” The insider also noted that Moakler is private about her romance because she “doesn’t like to flaunt her relationships on social media.”

The insider continued, “Unlike Travis and Kourtney, they don’t like to show a lot of PDA and keep most of their relationship behind closed doors. They are homebodies and are happy just staying home, enjoying each other’s company.”

Moakler and Barker share two kids: son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 15. She has also has a 22-year-old daughter named Atiana with ex Oscar De La Hoya. Though Moakler hasn’t made an official statement about her ex-husband’s engagement to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, she did share a quote on her Instagram Story after his proposal that seemed to be directed at the couple. “Temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance,” the quote read. Shanna also posted, “Tupac once said: Before you ask why someone hates you, ask yourself why you give a fuck.”

