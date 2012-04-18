Shanghai Fashion Week's unofficial motto: "Go big or go home."
51 Jaw-Dropping Photos From Shanghai Fashion Week

The Autumn/Winter 2012 presentations at Shanghai Fashion Week wrapped up yesterday, concluding almost a week’s worth of a grab-bag fashions. From designer presentations like Dior‘s second showing of their Spring 2012 Haute Couture collection to European-based retailers like UK’s Oasis and French designer agnès b., both international and locally known designers and brands came to present their latest offerings.

Some of the big trends spotted on the runways for this season included the use of black and white colors (or opting to use either color for a modern monochromatic look), oversized 3-D textural embellishments (think spikes of the cyberpunk variety) and dresses & jackets that provide both shift and fluidity in shape.

The real eye-catching designs from this past week more than often came from Shanghai’s local base of designers, giving us less ready-to-wear and more haute couture. Unlike most haute couture collections that might be from a well-known European designer, China’s designers provide more edge with architectural-minded construction as opposed to creating made-to-order garments that are showered with refinement, lady-like sophistication and delicate embellishments.

As far as the week’s bridal offerings go, let’s just say this editor now knows where to get modernly feminine bridal gowns that cover the bits that you’ll want to hide and can really show off your body’s good assets instead.

Check out the slideshow above to see some of the eye-catching designs we noticed from this past Shanghai Fashion Week, including a well-rounded mix of bizarre, bold and basic designs that you’ll either love or love to hate.

7GEGE.com

agnès b.

agnès b.

PPQ

China Beauty

Doin'

Dorian Ho

Dorian Ho

EY

EY

Femina X Xintiandi

Helen Lee

Helen Lee

KONG

KONG

KONG

KONG

KONG

KONG

KONG

KONG

KONG

Mogg Pink

Mogg Pink

Mogg Pink

Oasis

Poesia

Poesia

Poesia

Poesia

Rachelle Jim

Raffles Privato

Raffles Privato

Raffles Privato

Raffles Privato

renaître

renaître

Seven Days

SIVA

SIVA

SIVA

SIVA

Zimmur

The Thing

Tina Couture

WuXueKai· About Your Love

WuXueKai· About Your Love

WuXueKai· About Your Love

WuXueKai· About Your Love

ZUC ZUG/

ZUC ZUG/

