Shalom Harlow Favorite ‘Organic’ by John Patrick to Launch a TV Series

Shalom Harlow in John Patrick Organic Spring 2010 collection.

Earth Day is just around the bend April 22 to be precise so it was well-timed news that Organic designer John Patrick announced that he was launching a TV series.

Patrick’s designs have garnered quite the buzz (and the famous friends, such as Shalom Harlow above) the past couple of fashion weeks by putting a fashionable edge on your usually predictable organic linens and cottons. Jackets are well-tailored and laces and silks are cobbled together to form a slightly retro, romantic look think a feminine Amelia Earhart.

As for hitting the tube, expect six episodes of Patrick’s green fashion to debut on Planet Green come 2011. The episodes are currently slated to run in 30 minute slots and will showcase how being an eco designer isn’t exactly the easiest path to take.

Planet Green’s team already has big ambitions for the short series. Laura Michalchyshyn, general manager of the media company, had this to say:

“The John Patrick Show is a vicarious peek into the perils, triumphs and payoffs of this industry from the viewpoint of John Patrick a bona fide innovator and unforgettable personality who is reshaping the traditional notion of fashion.”

By perils, should we be thinking fashionable catfights? Stay tuned.