Shakira Was Just Ordered To Appear In Spanish Court On Tax Fraud Charges Amid Her Gerard Piqué Divorce

Don’t lie. Shakira was ordered to court after she was charged with tax fraud. The “Can’t Remember to Forget You” singer was charged with tax fraud in Spain after she allegedly didn’t pay taxes in the country from 2012 to 2014.

Shakira allegedly failed to pay 14.5 million euros ($13.9 million) in taxes on her income earned between 2012 and 2014. Spanish prosecutors are seeking an eight-year prison sentence and a hefty fine if she is found guilty of tax evasion. Shakira has lived in Spain during her relationship with Gerard Piqué and she claims that she only lived there less than half of her time during the two-year period. Her public relations firm claimed that she has already paid all that she owed and an additional 3 million euros ($2.8 million) in interest. The court based in the town of Esplugues de Llobregat near Barcelona said Shakira will face six counts of tax fraud. “I’ve paid everything they claimed I owed, even before they filed a lawsuit,” she told Elle in a recent interview. “So as of today, I owe zero to them. And finally, I was advised by one of the four biggest tax specialist firms in the world, PricewaterhouseCoopers, so I was confident that I was doing things correctly and transparently from day one.”

Amid her being called into court, Shakira is also going through a divorce with soccer player Gerard Piqué. In the same interview with Elle, she reveals how much the split affected her. “I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all,” she said. “It’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so it’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids.”

She also talked about how the media’s perception of the breakup affected her kids, Milan, 9 and Sasha, 7. “What’s also real is the disappointment to see something as sacred and as special as I thought was the relationship I had with my kids’ father and see that turned into something vulgarized and cheapened by the media. And all of this while my dad has been in the ICU and I’ve been fighting on different fronts. Like I said, this is probably the darkest hour of my life. But then I think about all those women around the world who are going through hardship, who are going through a situation as bad as mine or as difficult as mine or worse.”

The two announced that they were together in 2011 in a Facebook post after appearing together in Shakira’s music video for “Waka Waka (This Time For Africa).” On June 4, 2022, Shakira and Gerard announced their split in a joint statement. They wrote, “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”