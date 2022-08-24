Shakira Is ‘Very Angry’ at Her Ex For Dating a 23-Year-Old 2 Months After Their Breakup—She’s ‘Upset’

Can she remember to forget him? Shakira has some thoughts about her ex Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia Marti’s new relationship. Sources close to the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer confirmed that she isn’t happy about her ex-husband’s new relationship with a 23-year-old.

According to The New York Post, a source disclosed that Shakira had a firm agreement with her ex about how they should publicize their future relationships. The source said she was “very angry to see the father of her children with his girlfriend in public.” The two announced their split in June 2022, and together they have two children together: Milan, 9 and Sasha, 7. The source then elaborated that “they could not appear in public with their partners during their first year of breakup.”

Another source told Hollywood Life that the Colombian singer is trying her best to keep her composure when all of the evidence of Gerard and his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti’s new relationship is coming out. The source said, “Shakira feels like she has done everything in her power to maintain an amicable co-parenting relationship with Gerard including not collecting on child support or anything. Even though Gerard is still living in Barcelona she has even agreed to cover the costs for him to visit his children in Miami on a regular basis. So, for him to put something like this out there feels so unnecessary. Of course, nobody wants to see their ex make out with somebody else but she moved on long before they called things off. Her kids are her first priority and even though they had a pact to not go public for a year after their break-up, she can’t control what he does and she knows it was bound to happen at some point.”

The source continued, “She understands that people move on after relationships and although she wishes she didn’t have to see those kind of things she knows that she lives in the public eye and there’s no way of avoiding it. It’s all part of the fallout of their relationship and she just wants to move forward with her own life. Despite feeling upset about the whole situation, he’s still the father of their children so she knows she has to let it go.”

Shakira met Gerard on the set of her iconic music video for the FIFA anthem “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).” The two announced that they were together in 2011 in a Facebook post. On June 4, 2022, Shakira and Gerard announced their split in a joint statement. They wrote, “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.” The Barcelona-based soccer player has been with Clara “for the past few months,” The Sun reported. An insider revealed that “She is a student who also works for him in his office, organizing events. They have been keeping quiet about their relationship but those around them all know what is happening.”

Currently, Shakira may be facing jail time in Spain soon. She is accused of failing to pay the Spanish government millions in taxes between 2012 and 2014. If guilty, she may face an eight-year jail term.