Shakira Just Revealed Her Divorce With Gerard Pique Is ‘Not A Regular Separation’

Coming out with the truth. Shakira opened up about her divorce from Gerard Pique in her New Elle feature. She also opened up how the separation affected her relationship with her kids and family.

Shakira talked about her divorce for the first time in the new interview with Elle. “I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all,” she continued. “It’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so it’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids.” She also talked about how the media’s perception of the breakup affected her kids, Milan, 9 and Sasha, 7. “What’s also real is the disappointment to see something as sacred and as special as I thought was the relationship I had with my kids’ father and see that turned into something vulgarized and cheapened by the media. And all of this while my dad has been in the ICU and I’ve been fighting on different fronts. Like I said, this is probably the darkest hour of my life. But then I think about all those women around the world who are going through hardship, who are going through a situation as bad as mine or as difficult as mine or worse.”

Shakira met Gerard on the set of her music video for the FIFA anthem “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).” The two announced that they were together in 2011 in a Facebook post. On June 4, 2022, Shakira and Gerard announced their split in a joint statement. They wrote, “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.” The Barcelona-based soccer player has been with Clara “for the past few months,” The Sun reported. An insider revealed that “She is a student who also works for him in his office, organizing events. They have been keeping quiet about their relationship but those around them all know what is happening.”

Ar source told Hollywood Life that the Colombian singer is trying her best to keep her composure when there was an abundance of evidence of Gerard and his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti’s new relationship is coming out. The source said, “Shakira feels like she has done everything in her power to maintain an amicable co-parenting relationship with Gerard including not collecting on child support or anything. Even though Gerard is still living in Barcelona she has even agreed to cover the costs for him to visit his children in Miami on a regular basis. So, for him to put something like this out there feels so unnecessary. Of course, nobody wants to see their ex make out with somebody else but she moved on long before they called things off. Her kids are her first priority and even though they had a pact to not go public for a year after their break-up, she can’t control what he does and she knows it was bound to happen at some point.”