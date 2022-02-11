Here’s Whether Shake & Deepti From ‘Love Is Blind’ Are Still Together After His ‘Superficial’ Question About Her Weight

After their rocky start in The Pods, viewers want to know if Shake and Deepti are still together from Love Is Blind season 2 or if they couldn’t look past their differences once they returned to the real world.

Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee and Deepti Vempati are two of 30-plus contestants on Love Is Blind season 2. Love Is Blind, which first premiered on Netflix in February 2020, follows 30 men and women over the course of 10 days as they speed-date in “Pods,” where they can talk to each other but not see each other. During the 10 days, the couples can decide if they want to get engaged—still sight unseen. After the proposal, the couples meet face-to-face for the first time and go on vacation at a resort in Mexico, where they learn more about each other and meet the other couples. After the trip, the couples, who all live in the same city, return to the real world and move into an apartment together as they meet each other’s families and friends and prepare for their weddings. At the altar on their wedding days, the couples must decide whether to marry or breakup as they answer the age-old question of if love can be truly blind.

Since the premiere of Love Is Blind, the show has become one of Netflix’s highest-rated series, with more than 30 million views in its first two months.”Across the world, everybody feels the same way: Everyone wants to be loved for who they are on the inside. It doesn’t matter where you live, what you look like, how old you are, what your background is, which class you know, or social structure you feel like you’re a part of, everyone wants to be loved for who they are,” creator Chris Coelen told Variety in 2020. “In today’s society we’ve got all these ways to find love through dating apps and technology. Those things sort of counterintuitively have made people feel disposable. They’ve made people feel like it’s all surface level. It does the opposite thing it was supposed to do. So we thought, what if we took everybody’s devices away, how could we get them to focus on connecting with other people?”

Coelen also told Variety about how the connections on Love Is Blind was based on choice, which is why the relationships were that much stronger. “It was incredibly scary because nobody had to do anything, versus a show like we do Married at First Sight, you sign up and you know, you’re getting married to a stranger. Here, nobody had to do anything. It was if you find someone, if you choose. Which is so scary. They don’t have to go through with the wedding ceremony,” he said. “But assuming they found someone, could that love overcome any judgment in the real world? That’s an incredibly fascinating question. And that’s what we set out to try to examine.”

So are Shake and Deepti still together from Love Is Blind season 2? Read on for where Shake and Deepti from Love Is Blind season 2 are now and if they’re still dating since they left The Pods.

Are Shake and Deepti still together from Love Is Blind season 2?

SPOILER: Are Shake and Deepti still together from Love Is Blind season 2? During episode 1, Shake and Deepti, who are both of Indian descent, related over how they’ve mainly dated white people in the past. “You’ve never dated an Indian girl,” Deepti asked Shake, to which he responded, “Honestly, no.” Deepti added, “That’s so funny. I also go for the blondes. I’ve actually only dated white guys before.” Shake then joked, “We’re both brown people who have only dated white people.” The conversation took a turn, however, when Shake asked Deepti if she liked music festivals and to be on her significant other’s shoulders. Deepti responded, “Yeah, you’re up for the challenge. You can pick me up?” Shake responded, “Yeah. But will I have trouble picking you up?” The question offended Deepti, who responded, “Actually, that comes off very superficial.” She added in a confessional interview, “Shake doesn’t understand how Love Is Blind is supposed to work here. The whole point is about finding out who we are as people. Not, can you carry me?”

Shake and Deepti’s relationship recovered, however, and they got engaged and met face-to-face for the first time before they went on a retreat in Mexico. During episode 4, Deepti and Shake reach a rough patch when Shake realizes how much faster Deepti is moving than him. “I’m trying to take it one hour at a time,” he said. He added in a confessional interview about how he wasn’t sure about his and Deepti’s physical connection. “First night together, honestly, feeling a little apprehensive. Spending that physical time touching one another. I don’t know if I’m feeling the type of body connection that I wanted to feel,” he said. “There’s things that I said like, ‘We’re gonna get married. We’re gonna have babies,’ and stuff like that and hearing that back from Deeps, at times, it feels amazing to hear that, but then at times, it feels really scary. There’s just moments where I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’ Maybe this is a little commitment phobia rearing its head.”

Are Shake and Deepti still together from Love Is Blind season 2? While Shake and Deepti haven’t confirmed their relationship, they both follow each other on Instagram. Deep also liked Shake’s Instagram post, where he announced that he was a part of the Love Is Blind season 2 cast. She also liked other Love Is Blind-themed Instagrams he’s posted.

Who is Shake from Love Is Blind season 2?

Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee from Love Is Blind season 2? Shake is a 33-year-old veterinarian and house DJ from Chicago, Illinois. His Instagram handle is @thepuppydoc. “𝗩𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗻 helping 𝙝𝙪𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙨 achieve (self) love and success through guidance, accountability, & memes 😄,” his Instagram bio reads. After he was announced as a cast member on Love Is Blind season 2, Shake posted a headshot of him from the show on Instagram, along with the quote: “I really hope that person on the other end is looking for something special and not just looking to step up in their social media.” He captioned the post, “So excited to announce that I’m one of the Season 2 cast members of @loveisblindnetflix ! Can’t wait for you to see if I was able to find love in this experiment when Love is Blind premieres on Feb 11th 🎉 NO SPOILERS PLEASE! 🙏🏽.”

According to his Linkedin, Shake’s most recent job was as a veterinarian at Companion Animal Hospital Partners in Chicago from 2018 to 2021. Before that, he worked as a veterinarian at the Indian Prairie Animal Hospital in Aurora, Illinois, from 2014 to 2018, and as a veterinary assistant at Phillips Park Zoo in Aurora for one month in 2012. “Assisted head veterinarian in critically assessing zoo inhabitants,” Shake listed as his duties while working at the zoo. “Animals requiring more thorough examination were anesthetized (if warranted) and transported to a nearby animal hospital, where radiographs, ultrasound, and other diagnostic tools were utilized.”

Shake was also researcher at the African Predator Research Organization in Botswana in 2010. According to his Linkedin, Shake spent three weeks in northern Botswana, where he studied lions, leopards, hyenas and African wild dogs in their natural habitats and researched them with darts and biological samples. Shake graduated from University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in animals sciences. He earned his doctor of veterinary medicine with a specialty in companion and exotic animal surgery and medicine from the University of Minnesota’s College of Veterinary Medicine in 2014. In 2013, he founded VETcetera, “innovative company dedicated to keeping animal health professionals on the leading edge of patient care,” which he worked for until 2018.

Who is Deepti from Love Is Blind season 2?

Who is Deepti Vempati from Love Is Blind season 2? Deepti is a 31-year-old information data analyst from Chicago, Illinois. Her Instagram handle i @lifewithdeeps. “𝙿𝚛𝚘𝚍𝚞𝚌𝚝 𝚘𝚏 𝚝𝚠𝚘 𝚌𝚞𝚕𝚝𝚞𝚛𝚎𝚜 𝚒𝚗𝚝𝚎𝚛𝚝𝚠𝚒𝚗𝚎𝚍 𝚒𝚗𝚝𝚘 𝚘𝚗𝚎 𝚜𝚘𝚞𝚕 🌸,” her Instagram bio reads. After she was announced as a cast member on Love Is Blind season 2, Deepti posted a headshot of her from the show on Instagram, along with the quote: “I would tell the love of my life I’m ready to light up his life because my name literally means light.” She captioned the post: “For all my family and friends always asking when I’ll get married… Tune into my journey to see if I find love on FEB 11th @loveisblindnetflix ✨💍.”

According to her Linkedin, Deepti has worked as an information technology analyst at All State since 2019. She started at the company as a business analyst in 2014. Before her current job, Deepti worked as a commercial sales and retention associate and a coordinator intern at Mediacom for two months in 2012. She was also a case worker aide for Lutheran Senior Services and was a Quote and Bind Sales Associate Intern for State Farm Insurance. She graduated from Bradley University with a bachelor’s degree in psychology with a minor in business management in 2013.

