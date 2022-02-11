Here’s Whether Shaina & Kyle From ‘Love Is Blind’ Are Still Together After Their ‘Extreme’ Religious Differences

As one of the most tumultuous couples this season, viewers want to know if Shaina and Kyle are still together after Love Is Blind season 2 or if their relationship ended once they went from The Pods to real life.

Shaina Hurley and Kyle Abrams are two of 30-plus contestants on Love Is Blind season 2. Love Is Blind, which first premiered on Netflix in February 2020, follows 30 men and women over the course of 10 days as they speed-date in “Pods,” where they can talk to each other but not see each other. During the 10 days, the couples can decide if they want to get engaged—still sight unseen. After the proposal, the couples meet face-to-face for the first time and go on vacation at a resort in Mexico, where they learn more about each other and meet the other couples. After the trip, the couples, who all live in the same city, return to the real world and move into an apartment together as they meet each other’s families and friends and prepare for their weddings. At the altar on their wedding days, the couples must decide whether to marry or breakup as they answer the age-old question of if love can be truly blind.

Since the premiere of Love Is Blind, the show has become one of Netflix’s highest-rated series, with more than 30 million views in its first two months.”Across the world, everybody feels the same way: Everyone wants to be loved for who they are on the inside. It doesn’t matter where you live, what you look like, how old you are, what your background is, which class you know, or social structure you feel like you’re a part of, everyone wants to be loved for who they are,” creator Chris Coelen told Variety in 2020. “In today’s society we’ve got all these ways to find love through dating apps and technology. Those things sort of counterintuitively have made people feel disposable. They’ve made people feel like it’s all surface level. It does the opposite thing it was supposed to do. So we thought, what if we took everybody’s devices away, how could we get them to focus on connecting with other people?”

Coelen also told Variety about how the connections on Love Is Blind was based on choice, which is why the relationships were that much stronger. “It was incredibly scary because nobody had to do anything, versus a show like we do Married at First Sight, you sign up and you know, you’re getting married to a stranger. Here, nobody had to do anything. It was if you find someone, if you choose. Which is so scary. They don’t have to go through with the wedding ceremony,” he said. “But assuming they found someone, could that love overcome any judgment in the real world? That’s an incredibly fascinating question. And that’s what we set out to try to examine.”

So are Shaina and Kyle still together after Love Is Blind season 2? Read on for where Shaina and Kyle from Love Is Blind season 2 are now and if they’re still together after their love triangle (square?) with Shayne and Natalie.

Are Shaina and Kyle still together from Love Is Blind season 2?

SPOILER: Are Shaina and Kyle still together from Love Is Blind season 2? In episode 2, Shaina and Kyle learned of their differences when it came to religion. Shaina is a devout Christian, while Kyle, who was raised Catholic, is an atheist. “Shaina has extreme views on religion, and I have extreme views on religion,” Kyle said in a confessional interview. “I could definitely fall in love with Shaina, but we’re such polar opposites and I don’t think either of us is goin to change each other. And it scares me.” Shaina and Kyle went on to get engaged and meet each other face-to-face. But during their retreat, Shaina expressed her concerns over their religious differences. “Do I want to have the conversation with Kyle about our differences? Yes, no,” Shaina said in a confessional interview. “It’s one of those things where it’s like, you’re preparing for the worst, hoping for the best, but you don’t want to know the answer, but you know the answer.”

After they arrived at the retreat, Shaina tells Kyle that she wants to spend their first night in separate rooms, to which Kyle is confused by. When she went back to her own room, Shaina told producers that she plans to break up with Kyle. “I just feel like we’re both passionate about what we believe in, and we’re both not going to change. I feel like I do know in my head what I actually feel. I can leave Mexico a single woman,” she said. Shaina also confirms in episode four that Shaina left the retreat without him. “Last night, I was taken aback. Shaina decided that she should just end our trip early and go home. I need better communication from Shaina. She’s a horrible communicator,” he said. “I’m going to have to adjust a lot in order for us to move forward with our relationship. Eventually, I’ll get more confident physically around her. I’ll grow on her a little. Shaina is going to be madly in love with me at the end of it. Ready to get married.”

Shaina and Kyle’s relationship issues also came after Shayne, a 32-year-old real estate agent, chose Natalie, a 29-year-old consulting manager, over her. Are Shaina and Kyle still together from Love Is Blind season 2? While Shaina and Kyle haven’t confirmed if they’re still together after Love Is Blind season 2, they both follow each other on Instagram, so they seem to still be in communication. Shaina and Shayne also follow each other, and Shaina even liked an Instagram photo Shayne posted in February 2022 of him on Love Is Blind. “Jeans: Torn Heart: TBD,” Shayne captioned a still from him in The Pods. Kyle and Shayne also follow each other and have liked each other’s Instagram posts.

Who is Shaina from Love Is Blind season 2?

Who is Shaina Hurley from Love Is Blind season 2? Shaina is a 32-year-old hairstylist from Chicago, Illinois. Her Instagram handle is @shaina.hurley. “Romans 8:38†| John 14:6,” her Instagram bio reads. After she was announced as a cast member on Love Is Blind season 2, Shaina posted a headshot of her from the show on Instagram, along with the quote: “I appreciate honesty in all things, especially dating. Just tell the truth.” She captioned the post, “It’s here!!! So excited to finally announce that I’ll be on season 2 @loveisblindnetflix !! Cannot wait for you to come share this experience with me when Love is Blind premiers February 11 ✨✨✨” Shaina also has another Instagram under the handle @shaina.alane.artistry for her services as a freelance hairstylist, where she posts photos of her clients and the work she’s done. Among Shaina’s clients is actress Zooey Deschanel, whom she worked with for the 2019 James Beard Awards.”The beautiful, intelligent and warm Zooey Deschanel. So grateful to have been working with her for the third year in a row! #jamesbeardawards #hair #oribe #zooeydeschanel #chicago #sohohousechicago,” Shaina captioned an Instagram photo of Deschanel at the time. She also posted another Instagram photo of her, Deschanel and her then-husband, Jacob Pechenik, with the caption: “Such an honor working with the amazing @zooeydeschanel.” According to Shaina’s Linkedin, she worked at Salon Duo in Chicago before her current career as a freelance hairstylist. She cites her skills on Linkedin as hair cutting and hair care.

Who is Kyle from Love Is Blind season 2?

Who is Kyle Abrams from Love Is Blind season 2? Kyle is a 29-year-old glazier and construction worker from Chicago, Illinois. His Instagram handle is @kyleabrams10. “Chicago🤙🏼,” his Instagram bio reads. After he was announced as a cast member on Love Is Blind season 2, Kyle posted a headshot of him from the show on Instagram, along with the quote: “My biggest pet peeve is someone who has a negative pessimistic attitude.” He captioned the post, “Will this KYLE find love behind the wall or punch through it? Find out on @netflix @loveisblindnetflix February 11th!”

Love Is Blind is available to stream on Netflix.