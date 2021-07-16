Shailene Woodley Just Responded to ‘Lies’ & ‘Fabrications’ About Aaron Rodgers

Open and honest. Shailene Woodley responded to Aaron Rodgers “lies” and explained why the couple has been so public about their relationship since they announced their engagement in February.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Friday, July 16, Woodley revealed that she and Rodgers met through mutual friends who are musicians and moved in together within a few months of their first introductions. The couple traveled between Green Bay, Wisconsin, where Rodgers plays for the Green Bay Packers, and Los Angeles, where Woodley, lives for the first few months of their relationship. “There was a sense of anonymity that otherwise I don’t think we would have had. We were really able to get to know one another the way we wanted to get to know one another and not have any noise or chaos around us,” she said.

However, that anonymity didn’t last long. In February, Rodgers announced in his NFL MVP acceptance speech that he was engaged. Woodley confirmed the news in an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon two weeks later. “When we announced that we were engaged, we wanted to do that only because we didn’t want someone else to do it before we did,” Woodley said. “And we didn’t do it for months and months after we had become engaged, but the reaction to it was really a lot, and so we were like, ‘Let’s just politely decline [to talk about the relationship] for a little while and live in our little bubble.'”

Still, Woodley values honesty, which is why she and Rodgers have been so open about their relationship as a way to push back against the “lies” and “fabrications” that are spread about them. “It’s just easier, in my opinion, to be open,” she said. “I really don’t feel there’s any need to put on a face or be anything other than who you are because otherwise it’s exhausting. You always fucking remember the truth. … It’s really hard to keep up with the lies or the fabrications or the masks that we put on out of self-preservation. The only person that ends up coming back to haunt is ourselves.”

It’s unclear what “lies” or “fabrications” Woodley is referring to, but in April, there were reports that Rodgers was considering quitting the Green Bay Packers to move to California to be closer to Woodley. “Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team, league and team sources told ESPN on Thursday,” ESPN’s senior NFL analyst Adam Schefter tweeted at the time.

After the tweet, several news outlets reported that Rodgers was considering signing with the San Francisco 49ers or the Las Vegas Raiders after his exit from the Packers. Given that both San Francisco and Las Vegas are only a short flight to Los Angeles, where Woodley lives, many suspected that Rodgers’ mixed feelings about the Packers were due to his fiancé “From unimpeachable source: As of last night, Aaron Rodgers’ wish list was 49ers, Broncos, Raiders (not necessarily in that order). He wanted Packers to take the 49ers’ offer. Next move by Rodgers is TBD,” tweeted account ProFootball Talk.

In April, a source also told HollywoodLife that Rodgers was also considering retiring from the NFL to host Jeopardy! full time. The football player was a guest host on the game show for two weeks in April after the death of longtime host Alex Trebek. “When Aaron is done with the NFL, he wants to continue doing commercials and TV,” an insider said. “And if Jeopardy! were to offer him the full-time gig of doing the show, he would highly consider retiring from the NFL to be the host.”

The source continued, “The producers of Jeopardy! just have to make the right offer, and Aaron would be the host in no time. He would jump at the opportunity. He is super competitive and would love one more Super Bowl, but Aaron is heading into another chapter in his life.”