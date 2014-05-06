The 20 Weirdest Things Shailene Woodley Has Ever Said

We don’t think it’s that much of a stretch to assert that Shailene Woodley is a bit of a weirdo. She would probably confess as much herself, as she openly adheres to a lifestyle she calls “alternative,” one that involves regularly eating clay, making her own medicine, only drinking water from a mountain spring, and crafting her own cheese. We’re not saying her choices are bad, but a bit quriky, yes.

Her latest comments are particularly oddball; when asked by Time if she’s a feminist, she gave a barely-intelligible response about sisterhood, the “power of men,” and so on. She also confessed to The Hollywood Reporter that she’s always wondered what it would be like to kiss her brother. Whoa, Shai. Time to reel it in a bit.

In the spirit of honoring Woodley’s, uh, offbeat nature, we’ve rounded up the 20 weirdest things she’s ever said. On everything from her homemade toothpaste to her love for the movie “Pocahontas,” these are all pretty epic. Read on!

1. “No, because I love men, and I think the idea of ‘raise women to power, take the men away from the power’ is never going to work out because you need balance. With myself, I’m very in touch with my masculine side. And I’m 50 percent feminine and 50 percent masculine, same as I think a lot of us are. And I think that is important to note. And also I think that if men went down and women rose to power, that wouldn’t work either. We have to have a fine balance.”

— to Time, on whether or not she’s a feminist

2. “I’ve always sort of wondered what it’d be like kissing my brother.”

— to The Hollywood Reporter

3. “I just want to drift. I’m just going to be a drifter… Maybe I’ll work in a tea shop. Or live in Amsterdam. Or be a nanny. Life experience only helps us as actors. I need new experiences to draw upon.”

— to Elle

4. “I’m not a big technology person. I don’t even have a smartphone. I don’t even have a cell phone! And if I were to have one, it would be a flip-phone.”

— to The Daily Beast

5. “My religion is the Earth, man. I believe in trees.”

— to The Hollywood Reporter

6. “The F-word is ‘famous,’ the C-word is ‘celebrity’ and S-word is ‘star,’ in my book. The other three words are fine – you can say those. But ‘famous,’ ‘celebrity’ and ‘star,’ I think, are misused.”

— to Paper magazine

7. “I exclusively buy used clothes. I’m going to be a citizen of this planet, and I’m going to do my responsibility and live in stride with nature instead of constantly fighting against her.”

— to The Hollywood Reporter

8. “There is an herb called mugwort that I’ve tried, which is supposed to help enhance dreams. You can burn a little before bed or sleep on a mugwort pillow. It’s found in all parts of America, East Coast and West—anytime you see weeds growing through cracks in a parking lot, there’s probably mugwort. You can harvest it yourself, dry it, bundle it, and burn it like sage.”

— to Harper’s Bazaar

9. “I think everything about my lifestyle is fairly alternative. I gather my own spring water from mountains every month. I go to a farm to get my food. I make everything from my own toothpaste to my own body lotions and face oils. I could go on for hours.”

— to Flaunt magazine

10. “I love hugging. It’s like ‘I’m real, you’re real, let’s hug it out.’ Instead of like a handshake and then you’re like, ‘Hmm, I don’t know where that hand’s been.’ A little heart to heart action. I feel like inherently we go to the other side, the right, but what’s that about? Maybe it says something about our society that we go to the right and not to the heart.”

— to Jimmy Fallon, on her predisposition for hugs

11. “I first heard about the benefits of eating clay from a taxi driver. He was African and was saying that, where he’s from, the women eat clay when they’re pregnant. Seriously—ask your taxi drivers where they are from and about their customs. You will learn a lot.”

— to Into the Gloss

12. “I make my own medicines; I don’t get those from doctors. I make my own cheese and forage wild foods and identify wild plants. It’s an entire lifestyle. It’s appealing to my soul.”

— to Flaunt magazine

13. “I was still playing with Barbies at 14 and didn’t have my first kiss until 15-and-a-half. He had big, beautiful lips, and I was like, ‘I don’t know what I’m going to do with those.'”

— to Marie Claire

14. “I was 14, and my grandma is a naturopath, and she took my blood—she does live blood and cell analysis. She was like, ‘You should probably eat more vegetables, and microwaves are not great for you.’ And so I started doing research, and I haven’t used a microwave since.”

— to Blackbook magazine

15. “Whenever I need a pick-me-up, I just watch ‘Pocahontas.'”

— to Los Angeles Confidential

16. I”‘ve always had a thing for trees; I think they are just so profound, so when I was 15 and in high school, I was watching the trees and the leaves blowing in the wind. The juxtaposition of the wind blowing, and the leaves and the trash from the school lunch in the air, made me so mad. Ever since then I have just had this really intense passion for educating myself and other people, on the environment and what we’re doing to the planet.”

— to Coco Eco

17. “But right now I feel like I’m taking my life lessons backpacking and gardening and learning how to make tables. I’m really interested in woodworking.”

— to Vanity Fair

18. “I’m not a girlie girl at all. I never wear dresses. I’m always in either long, baggy skirts that I can still do ‘crisscross applesauce’ in, or blue jeans.”

— to Malibu magazine

19. “If I didn’t have acting, I would be just as happy. I would probably be an herbalist, or maybe I would open a fruit stand on a Hawaiian island.”

— to Marie Claire

20. “Another thing I like to do is give my vagina a little vitamin D. I was reading an article written by an herbalist I studied about yeast infections and other genital issues. She said there’s nothing better than vitamin D. If you’re feeling depleted, go in the sun for an hour and see how much energy you get. Or, if you live in a place that has heavy winters, when the sun finally comes out, spread your legs and get some sunshine.”

— to Into the Gloss