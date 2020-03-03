Shailene Woodley Wore the Coolest Mom Jeans I’ve Ever Seen at PFW

Scroll To See More Images

I like to think of Shailene Woodley as the sleeper agent of style icons. You don’t even know she’s around for months at a time, and then suddenly the actress pops out with the most incredible ensembles. (Need I remind you she wore a puffer coat gown to the 2019 British Fashion Awards?!) Shailene Woodley’s 2020 Paris Fashion Week outfits have been just another example of the star’s sartorial excellence rearing its head when we all least expect it—But here she is, stunning me with these absolutely chic and thoughtful looks.

On Monday, while arriving at the Stella McCartney Fall/Winter 2020 PFW show (front row, of course) Shailene Woodley wore what’s basically my ideal outfit. The actress and activist donned a top and pants from the Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2020 collection, and it’s a casual mom jean outfit dream. Y’all, I have never seen mom jeans look this chic—and I’m a huge mom jean fan. I know some people have issues with the trend, but I’m pretty sure this outfit worn by Shailene Woodley would change anyone’s mind.

Of course, after a more androgynous and casual look at Stella McCartney, Shailene switched it up to sit front row at the Giambattista Valli Fall/Winter 2020 PFW show. The actress changed into a red tweed Giambattista Valli mini dress worthy of royalty. Woodley looked seriously gorgeous in dress, proving she can completely change fashion gears without missing a damn beat. Who knew tweed could be so sexy?

If you’ve been sleeping on this style sleeper agent, it’s time to get yourself in check. Shailene Woodley is the style icon we all need in our lives. And I, for one, can’t wait to see what outfit she blesses us with next.