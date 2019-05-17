Shailene Woodley Just Took the Tuxedo Look to a Whole New Level, and It’s Actually *Iconic*

Scroll To See More Images

Hey, it’s me again, back with another incredible red carpet ensemble to show you. (A writer’s work is never done, am I right?) OK, y’all, buckle up, because on Thursday at the premiere of the new film Rocketman at the Cannes Film Festival, Shailene Woodley took red carpet fashion to an entirely new level. In case you weren’t aware, Shailene Woodley has become somewhat of a sartorial goddess. If you didn’t pay attention to her fashion month outfits, go Google that shit, because it is good. So, obviously Woodley is no stranger to impeccable looks that leave me (and the world) swooning. But man oh man, Thursday’s red carpet look was something else.

Most of us have probably seen our fair share of tuxedo dresses (or other feminine takes on the tuxedo) on the runway, red carpets or when celebrities wear them out around town, but forget everything you thought you knew about the tuxedo look. Shailene Woodley stepped out onto the Rocketman red carpet in a stunning Dior ensemble that seriously shook up the tuxedo game. The outfit comes straight from the Dior Spring/Summer 2019 Haute Couture runway, and I’m screaming. Shailene Woodley did that! The actress paired short black shorts with a long (long) tuxedo jacket. The look is now iconic, and it’s going on every mood board I ever make.

Woodley also wore the incredible ensemble to the party after the premiere, unfastening the long jacket so we could get a glimpse of the full look underneath. With the jacket open, you can see the incredible details of the outfit, including the blouse’s neck details and the fact that the actress is, indeed, wearing shorts (in case you didn’t believe me). Topped off with gorgeous sparkly silver feather earrings, Woodley killed the red carpet fashion game.

Until the new season of Big Little Lies premieres, you’ll find me staring at this ensemble, imagining that I, too, was wearing straight-off-the-runway Dior Haute Couture and breathing the same air as Elton John. A girl can dream, OK?