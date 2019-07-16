Shailene Woodley May Have Revealed The ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Ending & We’re Shook

Last night, one of HBO’s biggest stars appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk about the upcoming finale of her esteemed show. But now people are saying actress Shailene Woodley spoiled Big Little Lies’ Season 2 finale ending during her interview. HBO has kept the plot of Season 2 very under wraps. In fact, they wouldn’t even allow Woodley to show a clip from the finale of their tumultuous season for fear of spoiling something. But it appears they can’t control humanity—Woodley let it slip that there will be a huge plot twist at the end of this show. And if what she revealed is true, we are in for a MAJOR surprise.

Kimmel joked about the series not allowing him to show a clip, so Woodley offered up a priceless nugget of information instead: “This whole time they’ve said don’t say anything. So people ask what the show is about and you can’t give anything away. But they did say I could say this: In the beginning of the next episode, it’s a little bit of a cliffhanger, but all the women go to visit Perry’s grave and his body is missing.”

What what?! Kimmel asked for clarification on Woodley’s statement because usually, a cliffhanger comes at the end of an episode, rather than the beginning. And if the show ends on a cliffhanger, does that mean a third season is a go? Unfortunately not. Woodley clarified her previous statement saying, “Oh no, I mean that’s the beginning of the next episode, so you still have an hour to figure out…”

“That’s technically not a cliffhanger,” Kimmel jokingly reminded her once again. But we don’t really get why the talk show host was focused on that instead of the big spoiler Woodley dropped.

So one question is why, after all of the secrecy behind this season, why would HBO let Woodley reveal such a big plot point? Perhaps it’s because it’s not necessarily crucial to the present-day Monterey. Hear us out—the show loves flashbacks. So it could just be a flashback to when they initially visited the grave. And perhaps Perry’s body wasn’t there because the police were looking into his death. We shall see! Only 5 more days till we have all the answers!