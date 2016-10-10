Shailene Woodley Arrested for Criminal Trespassing in North Dakota

Shailene Woodley was arrested for criminal trespassing while involved in peaceful protest of the Dakota Access Pipeline, according to E! News. She was in Sioux County, North Dakota, at a protest today with about 100 others, including various friends and her mom.

On the way there, she posted on Facebook Live about the cause. “Today is National Indigenous Day—some people like to call it Columbus Day, but that’s inaccurate—and the U.S. Court of Appeals decided to deny the injunction to halt the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline,” she said.

“This means that our government, once again, is trying to use national media and mainstream media as a means to keep us blind,” she continued, “and as a means to allow the public to not necessarily be fed information about what’s going on in our country because we’re so distracted by other big events, like the presidential debate, like Columbus Day.”

The Divergent star was handcuffed on the construction site today, and arrested for two misdemeanors, including engaging in a riot, TMZ reports. Cops also arrested 27 others, according to the publication.

Woodley captured much of the ordeal on Facebook Live. “I was walking back to my RV, which is right there so that we can go back to camp peacefully and they grabbed me by my jacket and said that I was not allowed to continue,” she said. “And they had giant guns and batons and zip ties and they’re not letting me go.”

She added that she was being targeted specifically because she was famous. “I’m being arrested,” she said. “Because I was trespassing like everyone. As soon as you guys asked me to leave, I left. She was down there, everybody was down there. I’m being arrested. I was down there with everybody else. I don’t know what’s going on? As soon as they came I left … it’s because I’m well-known. It’s because I have 40,000 people watching.”