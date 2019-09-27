Shailene Woodley’s Scented Bath Hack Is Simple Yet Genius

This actress/environmentalist is a professed crafty type of gal. Shailene Woodley’s Amex x Parely #BackOurOceans partnership combines beauty hacks and caring for the planet. Woodley has talked openly about making her own face masks and DIY lip stains out of fruits and veggies. So, it’s no surprise that she has the ultimate hack for an at-home spa soak. “Water in general, I find to be so cleansing and very relaxing,” she told STYLECASTER. “If I’m in a hotel and I don’t have any bath salts I’ll order a few chamomile tea bags and I’ll put that in the bath just to get like a little extra smell,” she revealed. “It’s so good.” And so smart!

But her love of water extends far beyond a relaxing soak in the bath. Woodley recently teamed up with American Express and Parley to #BackOurOceans and help clean one million pounds of ocean plastic. “It is really scary because we don’t have a solution yet to plastics,” she said when asked how we can help even when the situation seems helpless. “But we can look at that fear as a means to kind of paralyze us or as a means to mobilize us, and I choose the latter.”

“We can be mindful of how much single-use plastic we’re using,” she added. And even though there’s no alternative to plastics right now, Woodley is hopeful for the future. “Somebody is going to innovate that,” she said assuredly. “And we do have corporations like Amex who are changing policies in their own company to empower that radical change and that radical shift [in perspective]… And for me, that’s where the hope lies. The hope lies in education.”

And when the stress starts to feel overwhelming? Woodley likes to dance it out. “I usually start my day with fast dancing music and I end my day with slow– I’m all about that slow life,” she said, using her arms to demonstrate some of her flowy moves. “And I light a candle. There’s something about lighting a candle no matter where I am in the world that brings me back to myself.” Girl, I hear that.