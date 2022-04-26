Shailene Is ‘Done’ With Aaron—Here’s Why She Officially Broke Up With Him After Giving Him ‘Another Shot’

The final decision. After rumors they were back together following their breakup, there have been questions about if Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley were still engaged.

The Big Little Lies actress and the Green Bay quarterback broke off their engagement in February 2022 after two years of dating. “They’re very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn’t surmount,” a source told People at the time. “They will remain friendly; there’s no bad blood and no drama. It just didn’t work out for them.” However, soon after their split, a source told E! News in March 2022 that they were “rebuilding their relationship.”

Though a source for E! News confirmed that Aaron and Shailene gave their relationship “another shot” after their breakup, it seems like they’re now done for good.​​”Shailene tried to give it another shot and was spending time with Aaron,” the source said. “But she quickly saw that everything was on his terms and nothing was going to change. There was no reason to continue and she’s done with it again.”

Aaron announced his first breakup with Shailene in an Instagram post in February 2022. “Thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life,” Aaron wrote at the time. “Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.”

The two met together in the height of the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 and got engaged in 2021, but as time went on, they realized they were too different for a relationship. A source told US Weekly after their first breakup that “everything was so different during lockdown, and they had been living in their bubble. Friends of Shailene didn’t believe Aaron is the best match for her.”

Though the two split romantically, an insider told In Touch at the time that Aaron and Shailene would remain friends. “While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together,” the insider said. “She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy.”