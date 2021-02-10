Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers Were Maybe Set Up by an A-List Actress & We’re Shook

Some fans are convinced that Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers were set up by Jodie Foster—and the theory certainly raises some eyebrows. Of all the celebrity connections, why Foster? Well, let’s get into how fans think this acclaimed actress played matchmaker.

Speculation over Foster’s rumored involvement was first sparked on Saturday, February 6, when Rodgers appeared to give the Oscar-winning actress, 58, a shout-out during an NFL award ceremony. The Green Bay Packers quarterback, 37, was awarded Most Valuable Player, and during his speech (in which he also revealed that he got engaged this year), he name-dropped some of those in the “great group of people” that make up his “off the field supporters.” There was “Debbie” and “Chaz” and…”Jodie Foster.” Huh?

“Playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season, I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career,” Rodgers added at the time. As if his engagement news wasn’t enough of a shock for fans, his thanks to none other than Foster threw followers for a loop. But after reports confirmed Woodley, 29, to be his fiancée, fans started connecting the dots.

As it turns out, Foster and Woodley are starring in an upcoming movie together, The Mauritanian, which premieres on February 12—so it’s possible Foster introduced Woodley to Rodgers after working with her. Many fans noted that the Panic Room star is a longtime Packers fan, which is how she might have known Rodgers in the first place.

Rodgers and Woodley first sparked relationship rumors in February 2021. According to Entertainment Tonight, the pair have been together for a few months. A source told ET, “They have been keeping their relationship private for the most part, but are very into each other.”

“They started off as friends, but things have turned romantic,” a separate source told Us Weekly at the time. “The two are staying in contact while they are living away from each other. The relationship is long-distance for right now, but they are making it work.”

News of their relationship came just months after Rodgers reportedly split from his girlfriend of more than two years, Danica Patrick, in July 2020. Meanwhile, Woodley split from Ben Volvavola, a rugby player, after three years together in April 2020.