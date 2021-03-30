Aaron Rodgers & Shailene Woodley Were Just Photographed for the 1st Time Since Getting Engaged

Spotted! Someone finally caught photos of Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers together, marking the first time they’ve been pictured as a couple since confirming their engagement in February.

In the photos, which were first obtained by outlets on Monday, March 29, the Green Bay Packers quarterback, 37, and Big Little Lies actress, 29, could be seen on the tarmac as they prepared to board a private plane after leaving Jalisco, Mexico, TMZ reports. Woodley was masked up and dressed for comfort in a pair Converse sneakers, black leggings, and a printed blouse. Rodgers, meanwhile, appeared to have pulled his mask—a blue bandana—down to his neck and kept his travel look simple with a black hoodie, grey sweatpants, and sneakers.

According to the Daily Mail, the couple departed after spending a few days enjoying the sun in the Mexican beachside town of Costa Careyes, potentially celebrating their engagement or touring wedding venues. Prior to their Mexican getaway, the couple were spending time in freezing Montreal, where Woodley was shooting her upcoming movie, Misanthrope.

News of Rodgers and Woodley’s engagement first broke in early February 2021, just days after a source told Us Weekly that the pair were dating. The Fault in Our Stars actress finally confirmed their engagement at the end of February during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“Yes, we are engaged, we are engaged,” she replied when Fallon asked if the news was true. “But for us, it’s not new news, you know, so it’s kind of funny, everybody right now is freaking out over it, and we’re like, yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while.”

Woodley explained that they “got engaged a while ago” amid the coronavirus pandemic, going on to joke about what it’s like to be engaged to an NFL star. “It’s been—he’s, first off, just a wonderful, incredible human being, but I never thought I’d be engaged to someone who threw balls for a living,” she said. “I never thought as a little girl, ‘yeah. I’m going to marry someone who throws balls, yeah!’ But he’s really just so good at it, and I’m really impressed.”