Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers Are Dating & Kept their Romance ‘Private’ Due to NFL Season

We didn’t expect this couple on our 2021 Bingo card. Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are dating after keeping their romance “private” due to NFL season.

A source told E! News on Tuesday, February 2, that the Big Little Lies star and the Green Bay Packers quarterback have been in a secret relationship for a while. “They have kept things private and low key,” the insider said. The source told E! News that Woodley and Rodgers kept their romance “private” due to their long-distance relationship. Woodley is in Montreal, Canada, filming her upcoming film Misanthrope, a crime movie directed by Damián Szifron.

Rodgers, for his part, has been in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where he’s been “very focused on his season” with the NFL. Rodgers’ NFL season, however, ended on January 24 when the Packers lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game. The Bucks will advance to the Super Bowl LV, where they’ll play against the Kansas City Chiefs on February 7.

“They have seen each other and been in touch,” the source said. “They continue to talk and see each other when they can. They are both focused on their careers but they also make time for each other.” Now that Rodgers’ NFL season is over, it’s possible that fans will see more of him and Woodley together.

Rodgers’ most recent public relationship was with NASCAR driver Danica Patrick from 2018 to 2020. Woodley, for her part, dated rugby player Ben Volavola in 2017. Rodgers was also in a public relationship with Olivia Munn from 2014 to 2017. In a 2020 interview with Bustle, Woodley opened up about why she split from Volavola.

“I was in a relationship with someone and we were very much on the road to marriage and children. I realized I was still at an age where I wasn’t able to fully commit,” she said at the time. “I couldn’t be available to him in the way that I wanted to be. I didn’t fully love myself.”

In an interview on The Pat McAfee Show in September 2019, Rodgers opened up about his “new and increased love of life.” Though he didn’t mention his relationship status, he did note that certain “changes” to his life have made him happier. “I’ve made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better headspace and there’s just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable,” he said.