The Shacket Trend Is The Cutest Way To Stay Cozy This Season

One of the best parts about cold-weather fashion is the infinite number of outfits you can put together with just a few staple pieces. (Seriously, the limit does not exist.) Your chunky sweaters pair perfectly with skinny jeans, as well as with your wide-leg pants. Your slim-fit turtleneck looks great tucked into a skirt with knee-high boots, but it can also be just as easily worn with your favorite high-waisted pants. And now, there’s a new layer that’s here to make any wardrobe even cozier: the shacket, aka the shirt jacket trend.

What is a shacket, you ask? It looks like a shirt, but layers like a jacket. It’s heavy enough to provide some warmth, but not too heavy when you find the temperatures creeping into the late sixties when the forecast *clearly* stated a high of 64 degrees last time you checked. (Weathermen these days just can’t get it right, can they?) It’s the perfect middle ground between a shirt and a jacket. And when layered over your outfit on a chilly day, a next-level ensemble is born.

Think of a shacket as the colder weather alternative to jean jackets (which, IMO, are better worn in the spring and summer). They come in a variety of fabrics—from corduroy to fleece—and are the perfect finishing touch to any fall and winter outfit. Whether you live in leggings during this season or never take off your chicest denim, there are so many shackets just waiting to elevate your favorite lewks. Scroll down to shop our faves, and prepare to get cozy AF.

Everything’s In Check Shirt Jacket

This plaid shirt jacket just screams cold weather vibes. I can’t wait to layer it over a crop top and high waisted jeans.

Alma Crocodile Faux Leather Shirt Jacket For those who want to try something a little different, opt for a bright faux leather shacket (!) this season. Wear it with just your favorite bralette underneath or add a graphic tee. The choice is yours. Faux Leather Shirt Jacket $125 buy it

Plaid Shirt Jacket

Oof, I just can’t get over how perfect plaid is for the shacket trend. This BB Dakota green check shirt jacket is at the top of my wishlist right now.

Curve Scuba Shacket

When you want a neutral with a bit of flare, you can’t go wrong with this long, cinched-sleeve shacket. The tan color pairs well with just about anything, but the little details make it stand out from the rest.

Teddy Shirt Jacket

For those who adore fuzzy teddy jacket vibes when the temperatures are freezing, you can’t go wrong with a teddy shirt jacket. Talk about cozy!

Checked Pocket-Front Shacket

This checked pocket-front shacket is perfect for cold winter days and crisp autumn nights alike—along with Instagram photoshoots, of course.

Patent Us A Picture Oversized Shirt Jacket

OK, all these faux leather shirt jackets are too cool to pass up this season. I particularly love the dark olive hue on this beaut from Nasty Gal.

Red Check Button Down Maxi Shacket

This plaid maxi shacket is an actual mood. The colors are perfect for fall and winter, while the extra length adds some unexpected interest. Overall, it’s a winner.

Teddy Shirt Jacket

Catch me living in this cool tie-dye teddy shirt jacket this season. It’s the perfect way to bring summer’s tie-dye trend into the colder months seamlessly.

Camel Checked Borg Longline Shacket Oh, you thought we were done with the fuzzy jacket vibes? As if. This camel checked borg shacket is about to be the coolest item in your closet. Longline Shacket $55 buy it

Red Houndstooth Print Shacket

In addition to plaid, houndstooth is another fun trend that never gets old. This houndstooth print shirt jacket is the stuff that cozy dreams are made of.

Faux Leather Shirt Jacket

If you, like me, can’t get enough of the faux leather trend, try this classic black shacket from Ten Sixty Sherman. Wear it as a cool button down or throw it over your favorite fall top.

Gray & Blue Check Shacket

You can’t go wrong with a classic gray and blue plaid shacket. Paired with neutrals or other fun and bright hues, you’ll look cute AF.

Plaid Fleece Shirt Jacket

And, one more plaid shirt jacket for the road. (Sorry not sorry!) This pick from BP. features a cozy fleece fabric, too—which is sure to keep you extra warm this season.

Corduroy Shirt Jacket

Corduroy is the fabric of the season, so why not ditch the cord pants and opt for a corduroy shacket instead?

A version of this article originally appeared in October 2019.