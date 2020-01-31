Shabby Chic’s First Ever Clothing Collection Has Total ‘Little Women’ Vibes

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re anything like me, you’ve already seen (Oscar nominated!!) Little Women multiple times and dreamt of frolicking around in the ensembles that the March sisters wear throughout the film. The entire aesthetic is so dreamy—especially with modern day women’s rights and medicine, TBH—and Shabby Chic’s first clothing collection is here to make your Little Women wishes come true. With the perfect melding of classic floral patterns and 2020 updates, this Shabby Chic collection is everything you need for the upcoming spring months. Whether you have an affinity for Little Women or not, there’s no denying this clothing collection is the ultimate addition to any spring wardrobe.

From dresses perfect for any spring soiree to tops you’ll want to wear weekend after weekend, Shabby Chic’s first ever clothing collection does not disappoint. The brand has produced chic bedding, home decor and even dollhouse furniture. And now, they’re blessing us with the ideal spring clothing collection. Seriously, I can feel the sun shining on me just looking at the items from this line. Warm weather, here we come!

Shabby Chic has officially released the first of three drops of the collection. All pieces run under $200 and are available in sizes XS-Large. To give you a taste of this gorgeous collection, we rounded up some of our favorite looks below. You can shop the first drop now on the Shabby Chic website and get your spring wardrobe ready for when the weather warms up. Garden parties and stunning photoshoots await you.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.l