When looking for the softest, most luxurious linens, those in the know turn to Sferra. The brand, which was founded over a hundred years ago by Gennaro Sferra is hosting its first ever sample sale in New York this week from Thursday through Sunday. Sffera’s first factory opened in 1905 near the Rialto Bridge in Venice and moved the company to Fifth Avenue in 1912.

Today, the focus has shifted to linens from delicate Venician lace, but the commitment to being the highest quality and most beautiful in the market has remained the same.

Sferra Sample Sale; Thursday, May 7- Sunday, May 10; Chelsea Market, 75 Ninth Ave, NYC