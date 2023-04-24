This $23 Pearl Sheer Maxi Dress From Amazon Went Viral on TikTok

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s finally spring and (somehow) almost summer, which means I’ve been rummaging through my closet to find my dresses. Lo and behold, I’ve realized I’m running a bit low on options. But splurging on a bunch of new pieces doesn’t seem like the best way to go, so I’ve been on the hunt for affordable dresses that are still super trendy.

Last summer, I discovered a viral maxi dress that’s literally $15 on Amazon. This summer, I bring you Seyurigaoka’s Pearl Sheer Maxi Dress. It might not be as low as $13, but prices do start at only $23. For a bedazzled frock like this one, that’s not bad at all!

@nicoleskittleson is behind this dress’ viral status. Her TikTok try-on video has garnered a whopping 5.7 million views. She layers a strapless white dress under the sheer maxi dress and finishes the look with simple white sandals and dainty jewelry. The TikToker writes in the caption, “I’ve seen a few people style this pearl Amazon dress and had to buy it! It’s the perfect outfit for bridal showers, bach parties or a rehearsal dinner.”

Consider this one shopper influenced. They wrote, “I saw this dress on TikTok, and knew I wanted it for one of my wedding looks. I’m giving 5 stars because it’s exactly what you expect out of the dress for the price, it’s the exact dress as pictured. It’s a mesh material, with pearls and rhinestones glued on.”

@nicoleskittleson loved the dress so much that she bought it in Apricot and Black, too (her original was in White, which is unfortunately sold out at the moment). She also tried the sleeveless version in Black. You can even shop the dress with a slit down the side. We love having options!

The first time I saw this dress, it was @nicoleskittleson in the White colorway, but I think the Black option was the true show-stopper for me. The contrast of the black fabric with the bright white pearls is seriously stunning. And I love how she styled it the same: with a plain black dress and matching sandals. The pearl maxi dress already has a lot going on and is meant to be the main attraction, so it’s best to keep everything else in your outfit pretty basic.

Pearl Sheer Maxi Dress in Apricot

While the O.G. pearl dress in White is currently unavailable, try out any of the other colorways and styles for the same jaw-dropping look. The dress starts at $23 on Amazon and comes in sizes S through XL.

What makes this affordable dress a must-have in your wardrobe is its versatility. Wear it for a bridal function, as a beach cover-up, to a fancy event or for a night out on the town. And if you’re worried about outfit repeats, just switch up what you layer underneath. It doesn’t have to be a strapless midi or maxi dress! Keep scrolling for a few different versions of this dress. Our recommendation is to order them all and cycle them through your rotation. Dress of the summer? We think yes!

Pearl Sheer Maxi Dress in Black

We love the way the model turned her black dress

See how gorgeous it looks against a blue background like the pool or ocean?

Pearl Sheer Maxi Dress in Black Sleeveless

The sleeveless version

of this dress has a slightly more casual vibe, making it great to don as a beach cover-up.

Pearl Sheer Maxi Dress in Nude with a Side Slit

Because this version

shows a little leg, wear it for your next night out with friends or for a fancy dinner date.

Sdencin Twist Knot Strapless Maxi Dress

Not sure what to wear underneath the Pearl Sheer Maxi Dress? Go with @nicoleskittleson’s fave pairing. This dress

is so beautiful on its own, but it also works perfectly under the pearl dress.