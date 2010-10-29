StyleCaster
Sexy Twitpics, Betty White Talks Dudes

Kerry Pieri
by

SINGLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET!

DOUBLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!

  • Vera Wang went into design because Vogue didn’t really work out for her. “I went to Vogue and I was not getting the big jobs and then I went to Ralph Lauren. I didn’t feel like there was much more I could do at the time there and I think that’s given me the opportunity to struggle. You have to struggle to appreciate the successes in your life. It’s not realotherwise.” (Fashionologie)
  • Apparently Julianne Moore was wearing a slip and bathing suit for those “nudie” Bulgari ads. Ah, the magic of photoshop. (Vogue UK)
  • Armani is following in Gucci’s footsteps and making 3D glasses. Are 3D glasses the new iPad case? (Fashionista)
  • Anna Dello Russo is so willing to suffer for fashion. The stylist explained, “When I came back after the Vogue ball I had a headache because the outfit was so heavy on my head.” But SO worth it. (Nowness)
  • Betty White got candid about dudes in Parade: Ive always liked older men. Theyre just more attractive to me. Of course, at my age there arent that many left! Ive enjoyed the opposite sex a lot. Always have. Always will. Tell me you do not love this woman. (Just Jared)

TRIPLE SHOT: WATCH IT!

