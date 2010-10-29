Sexy Twitpics, Betty White Talks Dudes

SINGLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET!
- RT @MarcJacobsInt Just a leisurely jaunt in soho. http://plixi.com/p/53601107 Halloween: the one day a year the rest of the world gets to live like the fashion kids.
- RT @twinklebywenlan I just interviewed a potential intern while wearing a neon pink tutu and a crown. #halloweenintheoffice. Every day should include a tutu. #twitpicfail
- RT @vmagazine I spy with my little eye a yellow Proenza Schouler shirt. Find it and it’s yours. -Cecilia http://twitpic.com/31wnwk
- RT @COACD [Confessions of a Casting Director] The New Jersey native Jacquelyn Jablonski!!! #ThrowbackFridays http://twitpic.com/31wil9 Gorgeous now and forever.
- RT @derekblasberg My girlfriend Kate Bosworth with last night’s award winning @ProenzaSchouler boys Jack and Lazaro at Boom Boom: http://twitpic.com/31sdnv Hotness all around.
DOUBLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!
- Vera Wang went into design because Vogue didn’t really work out for her. “I went to Vogue and I was not getting the big jobs and then I went to Ralph Lauren. I didn’t feel like there was much more I could do at the time there and I think that’s given me the opportunity to struggle. You have to struggle to appreciate the successes in your life. It’s not realotherwise.” (Fashionologie)
- Apparently Julianne Moore was wearing a slip and bathing suit for those “nudie” Bulgari ads. Ah, the magic of photoshop. (Vogue UK)
- Armani is following in Gucci’s footsteps and making 3D glasses. Are 3D glasses the new iPad case? (Fashionista)
- Anna Dello Russo is so willing to suffer for fashion. The stylist explained, “When I came back after the Vogue ball I had a headache because the outfit was so heavy on my head.” But SO worth it. (Nowness)
- Betty White got candid about dudes in Parade: Ive always liked older men. Theyre just more attractive to me. Of course, at my age there arent that many left! Ive enjoyed the opposite sex a lot. Always have. Always will. Tell me you do not love this woman. (Just Jared)
TRIPLE SHOT: WATCH IT!
Just a little Halloween techno treat c/o Robin