StyleCaster
Share

20 Sexy Summer Outfits to Show Off This Season

What's hot
StyleCaster

20 Sexy Summer Outfits to Show Off This Season

Kristen Bousquet
by
20 Sexy Summer Outfits to Show Off This Season
20 Start slideshow

Sure, the notion of feeling “sexy” means something different to every woman: For some, it might mean showing off your legs, and for others, maybe it means wearing sleeveless tops to accentuate your shoulders, and there’s a whole segment who feel sexiest when covered up. But we can probably all agree that it means feeling put together—at least outside of the house.

MORE: 51 Cute Summer Outfit Ideas to Try This Season

And in the summer, that can translate to wearing a bathing suit at the beach, a cute jumpsuit and slides to the office, or a high-waisted skirt with a bodysuit on the weekend. To help you channel your confidence, we found 20 sexy summer outfits that you can wear for work of play.

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20
Photo: Darling in the City
Photo: North of Manhattan
Photo: Trendencies
Photo: Sylvie Mus
Photo: Laur in Style
Photo: Wha Else
Photo: Minimalissmo
Photo: Sunnyinga
Photo: Le Dressing a Paillettes
Photo: My White T
Photo: The Hunter Collector
Photo: Luxe and Linen
Photo: The Crispy Marvy
Photo: Wha Else
Photo: Beverlyville
Photo: In the Grids
Photo: Darling in the City
Photo: Haute Instinct
Photo: Typical Audrey
Photo: Avant Garde Galore

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The 9 Best Lip Crayons That Won't Melt Off Your Face This Summer

The 9 Best Lip Crayons That Won't Melt Off Your Face This Summer
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share