Sexy Summer Maxi Dresses Worth Slipping Into for Your Next Date Night

Too often, we associate sex appeal with sheer textiles, tight-fitting silhouettes and short hemlines. These things can, of course, be incredibly sexy—and they often are. But this myopic definition of “hot” misses some of the nuance involved in seduction. Sometimes, things left unsaid are hotter than phrases uttered. Questions are more fun to explore when they’re only partially answered. Suggestion invites our minds to wander into dreams, into best case scenarios, into fantasy. So, too, do sexy summer maxi dresses.

Anyone who’s slipped into a maxi dress knows the slinky silhouette has a way of appearing rather unassuming—then clinging to the curves of your body just so every time you take a step. Slits afford glimpses of leg, but only when you’re walking; low-cut backs are only visible when you turn around. When you step into something Obviously Hot, sexy details are put on full display. There’s no surprise—no reveal. Maxi dresses are all innuendo. The magic unfolds, little by little, as the wearer lives, breathes, laughs, dances.

And that’s perhaps the most beautiful part of maxi dresses: They embolden their wearer to feel fully embodied. There is no posing this way to avoid an unflattering this or a less-than-ideal that. There’s no hesitation in bending over for fear of flashing everyone in the room. There’s no eyeing what you’re eating to avoid bloat, no uncomfortably unbuttoning a too-tight waist. There is simply fabric cascading around you, inviting you to be fully and comfortably yourself. And that’s perhaps even sexier than any amount of suggestion—and it’s certainly hotter than any short hemline.

A subtler approach to florals fabric.

A slip dress, rendered in maxi form.

Further proof coverage and sex appeal are far from mutually exclusive.

Because the Long Black Dress is as necessary at the Little one.

Who knew stripes could skew so sexy?

Puffy sleeves, fitted bodice—can’t lose.

A decidedly fresh take on the enduring slip dress trend.

Hard to argue with the classic deep-V neckline.

A dress that makes the most of summer’s (incredibly sexy) crochet trend.

Off-the-shoulder necklines continue to endure for a reason.

A maxi that’ll take you from the beach to a 5-star, oceanfront dinner.

Worth integrating into your wedding season rotation, stat.

For the fan of florals and the lover of all-black-everything.

The extra strap invites the eye straight toward the neckline.

An endlessly trendy silhouette rendered in an oh-so out-of-the-box print.

A no-fail addition to any wardrobe, no matter the season.

Because snake print’s reign is far from over.

Fodder for your next vacation. And your next date night.

So versatile it could take you anywhere this summer.

A less-than-obvious color combination sure to turn heads.

Ruffles rendered in slinky satin? Yes, please.

A dress that fully understands the value of a little frill.

A silhouette that transcends seasonality—and trend cycles.

Turn heads.

Fit for the fanciest events on your calendar.

A day-to-night dress if we’ve ever laid eyes on one.

Texture on texture.

Silk is always a good idea.

Because the tropical print trend’s reign is far from over.

Seated at the intersection of cute and sexy.

A maxi crafted with the fan of button-downs in mind.

A summer maxi worth wearing well into fall.

Slip dress-inspired, without skewing too on-the-nose.

A simple silhouette dripping with sophisticated-sexy appeal.

What affordable-luxe dreams are made of.

Zebra stripes are a surprising choice, sure to make as much of a punch as any other animal print.

Who said polka dots couldn’t be sexy?

A mini and a maxi, all in one.

Vibrant palettes always get an emphatic yes from us.

A sexy silhouette that looks incredibly comfortable? Sign. Us. Up.

Sure to play as well with a sleek updo and red lip as it will with a side braid and sandals.

Michelin star restaurant? Let’s go.

Proof shapeless can absolutely be sexy.

A no-fail, figure-flattering option worth integrating into your wardrobe, stat.

Versatile enough to take you from a semi-fancy dinner to a decidedly fancy gala.

Sexy enough for date night. Nice enough for the office.

Halter necklines don’t get enough love these days.

Because even casual date nights warrant comfy dresses.

Never underestimate the sheer sex appeal of a spaghetti strap.

That neckline.

Animal prints are a classic in the sexy-sphere for a reason.

Sleek. Sophisticated. Sexy.

Can’t you just picture yourself hitting the dance floor in this?

A decidedly sexy color that oft goes overlooked.

OK, if you have an excuse to wear something like this, do it.

A blank canvas for your favorite statement jewelry.

Sleek—and on-trend.

Because color is fun. And fun is sexy.

Velvet fit for summer? We’re drooling.

Low-key vacation-chic style.

We’ve already professed our love of zebra stripes. Now we’re stocking up.

A no-fail silhouette, no matter the season—nor the occasion.

Because “fun” and “hot” are far from mutually exclusive.

Equal parts retro and contemporary—and totally stunning.

