Sexy Summer Maxi Dresses Worth Slipping Into for Your Next Date Night

Sexy Summer Maxi Dresses Worth Slipping Into for Your Next Date Night

Lindsey Lanquist
Sexy Summer Maxi Dresses Worth Slipping Into for Your Next Date Night
Photo: Cierra Miller.

Too often, we associate sex appeal with sheer textiles, tight-fitting silhouettes and short hemlines. These things can, of course, be incredibly sexy—and they often are. But this myopic definition of “hot” misses some of the nuance involved in seduction. Sometimes, things left unsaid are hotter than phrases uttered. Questions are more fun to explore when they’re only partially answered. Suggestion invites our minds to wander into dreams, into best case scenarios, into fantasy. So, too, do sexy summer maxi dresses.

Anyone who’s slipped into a maxi dress knows the slinky silhouette has a way of appearing rather unassuming—then clinging to the curves of your body just so every time you take a step. Slits afford glimpses of leg, but only when you’re walking; low-cut backs are only visible when you turn around. When you step into something Obviously Hot, sexy details are put on full display. There’s no surprise—no reveal. Maxi dresses are all innuendo. The magic unfolds, little by little, as the wearer lives, breathes, laughs, dances.

And that’s perhaps the most beautiful part of maxi dresses: They embolden their wearer to feel fully embodied. There is no posing this way to avoid an unflattering this or a less-than-ideal that. There’s no hesitation in bending over for fear of flashing everyone in the room. There’s no eyeing what you’re eating to avoid bloat, no uncomfortably unbuttoning a too-tight waist. There is simply fabric cascading around you, inviting you to be fully and comfortably yourself. And that’s perhaps even sexier than any amount of suggestion—and it’s certainly hotter than any short hemline.

Majorelle Cubano Maxi Dress $131
A subtler approach to florals fabric.

The Aballa Dress $360
A slip dress, rendered in maxi form.

Lovedrobe Button-Front Midaxi Dress $114
Further proof coverage and sex appeal are far from mutually exclusive.

Go on Then Satin Maxi Dress $20
Because the Long Black Dress is as necessary at the Little one.

Indah River Maxi Dress $185
Who knew stripes could skew so sexy?

Young at Heart Plus Maxi Dress $36
Puffy sleeves, fitted bodice—can’t lose.

Privacy Please Skylar Maxi Dress $178
A decidedly fresh take on the enduring slip dress trend.

Sabina Musayev Tyler Dress $411
Hard to argue with the classic deep-V neckline.

X by NBD Calypso Dress $171
A dress that makes the most of summer’s (incredibly sexy) crochet trend.

Wild Honey Bardot Maxi Dress $67
Off-the-shoulder necklines continue to endure for a reason.

Beach Frill-Strap Maxi Dress $42
A maxi that’ll take you from the beach to a 5-star, oceanfront dinner.

Selita Dress $398
Worth integrating into your wedding season rotation, stat.

Knot Your Average Girl Floral Maxi Dress $32
For the fan of florals and the lover of all-black-everything.

Indah Revival Maxi Dress $264
The extra strap invites the eye straight toward the neckline.

Satin V-Back Slip Dress $79
An endlessly trendy silhouette rendered in an oh-so out-of-the-box print.

It's a Wrap Ribbed Dress $25
A no-fail addition to any wardrobe, no matter the season.

Printed Wrap Maxi Dress $69.95
Because snake print’s reign is far from over.

Indah River Maxi Dress $158
Fodder for your next vacation. And your next date night.

Floral Bardot Dress $95
So versatile it could take you anywhere this summer.

Ombre High-Neck Maxi Dress $29.90
A less-than-obvious color combination sure to turn heads.

Satin Ruffle Maxi Dress $45
Ruffles rendered in slinky satin? Yes, please.

LoveShackFancy Clarissa Dress $525
A dress that fully understands the value of a little frill.

Boutique Silk Spiral Dress $180
A silhouette that transcends seasonality—and trend cycles.

Striped Maxi Dress $34.90
Turn heads.

Square-Neck Mixed Fabric Maxi Dress $35
Fit for the fanciest events on your calendar.

MINKPINK Delilah Maxi Dress $109
A day-to-night dress if we’ve ever laid eyes on one.

Majorella Claudette Maxi Dress $95
Texture on texture.

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Jasper… $250
Silk is always a good idea.

Leaf Print Maxi Dress $42
Because the tropical print trend’s reign is far from over.

Rococo Sand Sleeveless Star Dress $540
Seated at the intersection of cute and sexy.

Sabina Musayev Gisele Dress $325
A maxi crafted with the fan of button-downs in mind.

Privacy Please Royale Maxi Dress $90
A summer maxi worth wearing well into fall.

Flutter Maxi Dress $169.95
Slip dress-inspired, without skewing too on-the-nose.

My Long Time Love Maxi Dress $118
A simple silhouette dripping with sophisticated-sexy appeal.

Acadiana Satin Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress $22
What affordable-luxe dreams are made of.

Bardot Zebra Print Dress $89
Zebra stripes are a surprising choice, sure to make as much of a punch as any other animal print.

Carolina Constas Amelia Gown $626.50
Who said polka dots couldn’t be sexy?

Floral Dress $35
A mini and a maxi, all in one.

Cutout-Detail Maxi Dress $64
Vibrant palettes always get an emphatic yes from us.

Fame and Partners The Allegra Dress $279
A sexy silhouette that looks incredibly comfortable? Sign. Us. Up.

Raquel Allegra Silk Halter Dress $432
Sure to play as well with a sleek updo and red lip as it will with a side braid and sandals.

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Savana… $155
Michelin star restaurant? Let’s go.

Macgraw Opium Silk Dress $429
Proof shapeless can absolutely be sexy.

The Jetset Diaries Freebird Maxi Dress $219
A no-fail, figure-flattering option worth integrating into your wardrobe, stat.

Floral Velvet Maxi Dress $32.90
Versatile enough to take you from a semi-fancy dinner to a decidedly fancy gala.

Leopard Print Wrap Maxi Dress $67
Sexy enough for date night. Nice enough for the office.

Michael Costello x Revolve Desiree Dress $195
Halter necklines don’t get enough love these days.

Vero Moda Jersey Maxi Dress $23
Because even casual date nights warrant comfy dresses.

Annie Bing Daisy Maxi Dress $349
Never underestimate the sheer sex appeal of a spaghetti strap.

Privacy Please Acme Dress $228
That neckline.

NBC Ren Maxi Dress $164
Animal prints are a classic in the sexy-sphere for a reason.

Bec & Bridge Midnight Dance Dress $257
Sleek. Sophisticated. Sexy.

Diane von Furstenberg Sareth Dress $359
Can’t you just picture yourself hitting the dance floor in this?

By the Way Kamari Satin Dress $72
A decidedly sexy color that oft goes overlooked.

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Diana… $149
OK, if you have an excuse to wear something like this, do it.

Plunge Trapeze Maxi Dress $35
A blank canvas for your favorite statement jewelry.

L'Agence Arianne Bias Maxi Slip Dress $675
Sleek—and on-trend.

Maxi Dress with Puff Sleeves $139.95
Because color is fun. And fun is sexy.

Final Song Blue Velvet Maxi Dress $67
Velvet fit for summer? We’re drooling.

LPA Dress $228
Low-key vacation-chic style.

Don't Get It Twisted Zebra Maxi Dress $45
We’ve already professed our love of zebra stripes. Now we’re stocking up.

Curve Kimono Pleated Maxi Dress $64
A no-fail silhouette, no matter the season—nor the occasion.

Dodo Bar Or Alicia Dress $600
Because “fun” and “hot” are far from mutually exclusive.

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Rae… $188
Equal parts retro and contemporary—and totally stunning.

 

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

