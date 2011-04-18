Sexy Sleepwear That Won’t Make Your Boyfriend Run and Hide

There comes a stage in every relationship when things just start to get a little too comfortable. For example, I will never be one of those girls who’s okay with going to the bathroom in front of a boy with the door open. I don’t care how “close” you are, I’m a firm believer that there are some things that need to be kept private.

The bedroom is another department where things tend to get too comfy after a certain amount of time in a relationship. You know when you start to reason that it’s okay to wear those flannel pajamas to bed? Well, when you get to that point, it’s time to check yourslelf… because I’m telling you, you’re about one night’s sleep away from pulling out that frumpy, granny nightgown you swore you’d never wear.

I’m not judging we’ve all been there. But there are lots of sleepwear options that are as equally sexy as they are comfy. Click through for some of my favorite options to keep him coming back for more. And guys, don’t think you’re off the hook there are lots of things you do that could use an overhaul, but that’s another article in itself.