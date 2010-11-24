Sexy Side Dishes For Your Christmas Menu

Just because the holidays are upon us doesnt mean that you have to stuff your face and gain a fat-ass during over your holiday break. Yeah, you can try to hide it under that big ol winter coat, but what about those skinny jeans? You cant hold it all in with those Spanx! So why not learn to compromise with your body and mind this year and start to get real. Eating healthy during the holidays is a lot easier than you might think, and Ive got my ammo to prove it! Here are 3 side dishes to add to your menu that will keep you skinny, happy and smiling this Christmas. Be thankful for your tight-ass and slim figure this holiday season! And of course treat yourself to some butter on those mashers, but just remember to keep it all in control.

Roasted Garlic and Buttermilk Mashers FWB Potatoes: Healthy hair and sexy skin

Mashers never had it this good! I whip mashed spuds into shape for a lean profile that doesnt sacrifice creaminess or flavor. With lots of roasted garlic and tangy, rich low-fat buttermilk, these potatoes totally satisfy my craving for starch. The recipe easily doubles for holiday entertaining.

Ingredients:

2 1/2 pounds Russet potatoes

1 Tablespoon plus 1 1/2 teaspoons sea salt

1 Tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 head roasted garlic

1/4 Cup plus 2 tablespoons buttermilk

Directions:

1) Halve the potatoes lengthwise and then again crosswise without peeling. Place them in a large pot of water along with 1 1/2 teaspoons of sea salt, cover, and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to a gentle boil and cook until a paring knife easily slips into the centers, about 15 minutes. Drain and set the potatoes aside for 5 minutes.

2) Heat the olive oil in the same pot over low heat. Return the potatoes to the pan. Squeeze individual cloves out from the head of roasted garlic and mash them into the potatoes.

3) Add the buttermilk and the remaining 1 tablespoon of salt. Mash together until the pure is semi-smooth (it wont be completely smooth because of the potato skins). Serve immediately.

Serves 6

Sexy Swiss Chard with Cranberries, Pepitas and Orange Zest

Swiss chard is loaded with vitamin A for bright, gorgeous eyes, vitamin K for strong bones, and vitamin C for antioxidants and glowing skin. Whats not to love about this sexy green? If you cant find pumpkin seeds, then try sunflower seeds instead.

Ingredients:

2 large bunches of swiss chard, mustard greens or collard greens

Cup dried cranberries

Cup pepitas, pumpkin seeds or sunflower seeds

Sea salt to taste

1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice (optional)

Directions:

1) Place the chard on your cutting board. Use a sharp knife to cut out the colorful stems from the leaves. Slice the stems crosswise into 1/4-inch pieces and place them in a bowl. Stack the greens, roll them into a thick cigar shape and slice them crosswise into 1/4-inch-thick ribbons.

2) Toast the pepitas/pumpkin seeds in a small skillet over medium heat until fragrant, toasty-brown, and plump, shaking the pan often, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a small plate to cool and set aside.

3) Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add in the chard stems and cook until theyre starting to soften, about 4 minutes. Add the greens and cook, stirring often, until they begin to wilt, about another 4 minutes. Stir in the cranberries and turn off the heat.

4) Finish with the lemon juice and turn the greens out onto a serving platter. Sprinkle the pumpkin seeds over the top and serve.

Slim Scoop: I use rainbow chard instead of plain white-stemmed chard whenever I can find it. The green leaves are offset by a beautiful blend of red, pink, orange, and yellow colored stems. So pretty on the plate!

TDF Cinnamon Sugar Baked Sweet Potatoes

What, you dont know TDF yet? To die for durrrr!

Ingredients:

6 large sweet potatoes or yams; yes they are different.

3 Tablespoons butter

1-2 teaspoon(s) cinnamon

Cup organic sugar

Sea salt to taste because everyone loves sweet and salty!

Directions:

1) Place the sweet potatoes/yams on to a large sheet tray, poke holes with a fork, and bake in a 350 degree oven for about 45 minutes.

2) While pots are baking away, make a batch of cinnamon sugar

3) When baked potatoes are all ready, remove from the oven and allow them to cool before handling. When slightly cool to the touch, cut an X in the middle of the potato and push the fluffy, steamy inside of the pot to the top.

4) Sprinkle with cinnamon sugary goodness and totally drool away! Wait! Add about – tablespoon of real butter, yep I said it f#*k it , every now and then you should indulge. Just go for a run or a nice-ass-long stroll after.

All photos by Candice Kumai

After viewers fell in love with her on Season One of Bravos Top Chef, Candice Kumai became the co-host of Lifetimes hit series, “Cook Yourself Thin” and helped create the shows NY Times #1 Best-selling companion cookbook. With a culinary education from Le Cordon Bleu in California and as a former fit and print model, Candice is dedicated to making healthful, waist-conscious food that is as delicious as it is appealing. Now, Candice is a chef contributor on Cooking Channels Unique Eats and TLCs Home Made Simple. Rodale will publish Pretty Delicious, her first solo cookbook, in January 2011. Tweet her @StilettoChef and check out www.StilettoChef.com for more exclusive recipes and healthy eating tips