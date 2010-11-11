Sexy Salad Recipes To Try Now

Oh salad, you poor thing you! Youve been coined as bunny-rabbit, diet food, slaughtered with processed bacon bits, drenched in heavy gobby cheeses and disgusting fat-laden dressings and made into pre-packaged nonsense with 30+ grams of fat on nutritional labels. Whatever did happen to our poor little homemade salad? The kind that Mom made for a fresh dinner, the kind that you order at a gourmet restaurant and just say, omfg, this is absolutely increds?!

Well, let me tell you, Im bringing the salad back, in a big way too! Salads will not only keep you sexy as hell, lean and gorgeous when made properly, they contain plenty of phytonutrients, antioxidants, fiber, protein and vitamins galore that can keep you healthy, vibrant and younger longer (perhaps!)? Lets get with it people, in a world full of cookie cutter, cardboard-packaged nonsense, take a little bit of time to learn to bring sexy back; green, purple, red, yellow, orange, all beautiful stunning colors that belong on your plate.. not just in your wardrobe!

Im hookin you up! Here are three of my favorite sexiest salad recipes:

Arugula-la Salad



Simple for Suzie homemaker in heels…

Ingredients:

2 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Pinch sea salt

3 Cups arugula

1 red onion, halved and thinly sliced (preferably on a mandoline)

Directions:

1) In a large salad bowl, add the extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice, and salt together in a large bowl.

2) Add the onions and the arugula and toss to coat. Coat well and serve divided on small plates. Goes fabulous with crab cakes, a roasted veggie panini or a cup of roasted red pepper soup. Dee-lish, sister!



Quinoa Me Sexy



A salad with protein, fiber and a whole lotta flava!



Ingredients:



4 cups cooked quinoa, approx 2 cups uncooked. (Follow directions on box or for every cup of quinoa, boil with 1 cups water)

1 teaspoon sea salt

3 Tablespoons olive oil

3 Tablespoons balsamic vinegar

Cup feta cheese **Adds great flavor and seasoning with its creamy salty texture, you can definitely try Chevre (goats milk cheese, if youre lactose intolerant)

Cup fresh mint leaves **Excellent cooling herb to have on hand for great salads and refreshing fresh brewed teas!

red onion, thinly sliced

bunch radish, thinly sliced

Directions:

1) In a large mixing or serving bowl, add in the 4 cups cooked quinoa. Fluff with a fork, add in the oil and vinegar, sea salt.

2) Finish with the feta cheese crumbles, mint leaves, red onion and radish. Toss well and season to taste.

The Skinny Caesar



(Excerpt from Candices new cookbook Pretty Delicious, February 1, 2010)

Did you know that a popular restaurant Ill call Restaurant X has a Caesar on its menu that weighs in at 600 calories and 43 (yes, 43!) grams of fat? Thats nearly 70 percent of your daily recommended intake! Ridiculously insane, right? Though Caesar is a classic, even classics can stand updating now and again and this is definitely one of those times.

Ingredients:

1/2 whole wheat baguette cut on a diagonal into 1/4- to 1/2-inch-thick slices

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1 Tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

2 romaine lettuce hearts, trimmed and leaves separated

One 14-ounce can hearts of palm, drained, rinsed and thinly sliced crosswise

2 Tablespoons finely grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup almonds, optional

For the dressing:

5 Tablespoons nonfat Greek yogurt

2 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 Tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 Tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1 garlic clove, finely minced

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

Directions:

1) Heat the oven to 375F. To make the croutons, place the sliced bread on a rimmed baking sheet and brush one side with the olive oil.

2) Sprinkle with the salt and garlic powder and bake in the oven until both sides are golden brown, about 12 minutes total, turning the croutons over midway through. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool.

3) Whisk the dressing ingredients together in a large salad bowl. Add the lettuce and hearts of palm and toss to coat with the dressing. Top with the croutons and almonds and finish with a little grated Parmesan.

Serves 4



You know the bread ends and heels youre always throwing away? Theyre perfect for turning into croutons and breadcrumbs. So save them up in a gallon size resealable freezer bag, toss them with a little oil and salt, and toast in the oven for a crunchy freebie.

Now, have I convinced you that if you are what you eat and salads are healthy, young, fresh, chic, deelish and absolutely sexy as sin, you should start to eat more of them? Or stick to a fatty bacon-pigsnouting BLT? Wow, that sounds hot! You decide. Im no doctor or a nutritionist, but a clever former model-turned-healthy chef, that I am.

Enjoy your greens again people and help bring sexy back. We need more sexy!

xx? ck

If you love Candice and her passion for all things food and sexy, keep an eye out for her upcoming (premiere!) cookbook Pretty Delicious. Four months until the book release date 2/1/2011 and it’s getting hot press already!

All photos by Candice Kumai

After viewers fell in love with her on Season One of Bravos Top Chef, Candice Kumai became the co-host of Lifetimes hit series, “Cook Yourself Thin” and helped create the shows NY Times #1 Best-selling companion cookbook. With a culinary education from Le Cordon Bleu in California and as a former fit and print model, Candice is dedicated to making healthful, waist-conscious food that is as delicious as it is appealing. Now, Candice is a chef contributor on Cooking Channels Unique Eats and TLCs Home Made Simple. Rodale will publish Pretty Delicious, her first solo cookbook, in January 2011. Tweet her @StilettoChef and check out www.StilettoChef.com for more exclusive recipes and healthy eating tips.