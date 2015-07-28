StyleCaster
20 Reasons to Swap Your Minidress For a Going-Out Romper

For lots of us, the minidress has become the unequivocal go-to for Friday and Saturday nights. Sure, an above-the-knee slip dress is sexy as hell, but if you’d prefer your outfit to be described as cool, ditch the dress for a romper.

Jumpsuits are the single fashion item that will always mark its wearer as a serious fashion girl—whether you’re heading to happy hour or out on a date, there’s some serious style cred to be gained by passing on a dress in favor of shorts one-piece.

MORE: 45 Reasons to Revisit the Jumpsuit This Summer

Granted, rompers can be a tough fashion nut to crack; if you wear one that’s too airy, it might end up looking like pajamas. If it doesn’t fit properly, you lose your shape (the ideal romper isn’t too tight or too loose, but lands somewhere perfectly in the middle). If it’s too stretchy, you look like a teenager that’s just escaped from the pool.

Lucky for you, we’ve rounded up 20 next-level rompers to wear on your next night out that are decidedly sexy while still being chic.

1 of 20

Nasty Gal In Deep Romper; $68; at Nasty Gal

Esplanade Flute Playsuit, $615; at Zimmermann

Anis Jumpsuit, $188; at Reformation

Keepsake Luck Now Playsuit, $149.95; at Fashion Bunker

Rag & Bone Dune Silk-Twill Playsuit, $425; at Net-a-Porter

Keepsake Little Love Playsuit, $159.95; at Fashion Bunker

Lover + Friends Radiance Romper, $190; at Shopbop

Keepsake None The Wiser Romper, $235; at ASOS

Cut-Out Playsuit, $95; at Topshop

Alexis Long-Sleeve Lace Short Romper, $484; at Neiman Marcus

Keepsake Tainted Response, $149.95; at Fashion Bunker

Printed Jumpsuit, $19.99; at Zara

Magnolia Jumpsuit, $198; at Reformation

Lace-Up Lattice Front Playsuit, $55; at Topshop

Style Stalker Bianco Ruffled Romper, $104; at Nasty Gal

Stone Cold Fox Aden Romper, $345; at Free People

Cream Lace Up Sleeve Structured Playsuit, $98; at Pixie Market

Charlie Jade Lace Romper, $87; at Shopbop

Tie-Front Eyelash Lace Romper, $29.90; at Forever 21

ASOS High Neck Romper with Sexy Cut Outs, $55; at ASOS

