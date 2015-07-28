20 Reasons to Swap Your Minidress For a Going-Out Romper

For lots of us, the minidress has become the unequivocal go-to for Friday and Saturday nights. Sure, an above-the-knee slip dress is sexy as hell, but if you’d prefer your outfit to be described as cool, ditch the dress for a romper.

Jumpsuits are the single fashion item that will always mark its wearer as a serious fashion girl—whether you’re heading to happy hour or out on a date, there’s some serious style cred to be gained by passing on a dress in favor of shorts one-piece.

Granted, rompers can be a tough fashion nut to crack; if you wear one that’s too airy, it might end up looking like pajamas. If it doesn’t fit properly, you lose your shape (the ideal romper isn’t too tight or too loose, but lands somewhere perfectly in the middle). If it’s too stretchy, you look like a teenager that’s just escaped from the pool.

Lucky for you, we’ve rounded up 20 next-level rompers to wear on your next night out that are decidedly sexy while still being chic.