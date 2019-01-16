Sexy Plus-Size Lingerie to Shop for Valentine’s Day

Scroll To See More Images

Valentine’s Day is less than a month away, and while I may own 14 pairs of the exact same high-waisted undies, this year I’ve decided to spice it the hell up. Even if you’re like me (i.e. you buy all the same underwear and have no romantic prospects for V-Day), there’s no reason not to get a little sexy this holiday. But if you’re looking for something size-inclusive, it can be a challenge. So, did what any rational human being would: I turned on some Marvin Gaye and found the sexiest plus-size lingerie I possibly could. Because it’s Valentine’s Day, damnit. And we all deserve to look hot as hell.

I mean, it’s no secret that the lingerie world hasn’t always been super accommodating when it comes to sizing. Growing up, most of the places where I bought bras and undies only went up to size XL or DD. If there was anything in larger sizing, it was nude, nude, nude (and maybe something in black). And sexy intimates in plus-sizes? Forget it. I felt like I had to hide my body instead of being proud of it. Hanes 3-pack underwear, party of one.

Today, there are so many more options for plus-sized lingerie-lovers. (Still not as many as I’d like, but hey, I’ll take it for right now.) With body positivity movements happening all over the world, women of all sizes are being told to flaunt what they got. We’ve still got a long way to go in terms of internalized fatphobia and body-shaming, but sexy plus-size lingerie is a good place to start.

I’ve picked 23 plus-size (and sexy AF) lingerie pieces from a handful of brands. I featured bras, panties, bodysuits, babydolls—you name it—to get you ready and pumped for Valentine’s Day. Because regardless of relationship status—or size—we all deserve to feel sexy this year.

Curve Valentines Emma Velvet and Lace Padded Plunge Undewire Bra, $32 at ASOS

You’ll be feelin’ red hot all night long in this stunning set.

Lace Panel Bodysuit with Collar, $59.90 at Eloquii

This bodysuit is so delicate, I’d feel like an angel.

Plus Size GabiFresh x Playful Promises Strappy Panty, $25 at Forever 21

Now you can get strapped down in more ways than one.

Lace Bralette Cami, $44.90 at Torrid

This is how I plan to greet my suitors at the door.

Yours Poppy Floral Embroidered Bra in Black and Red, $38 at ASOS

Your body is already a ~flower garden~, but it’ll feel like even more of one in this sexy floral lingerie.

Plus Size Oh La La Cheri Lace Robe, $28 at Forever 21

Step into the room wearing nothing but this robe. I dare you.

Black Caged Lace Hipster Panty, $18.90 at Torrid

Peek-a-booty.

Figleaves Curve Leaf Embroidered Padded Bra, $38 at ASOS

This bra might just be prettier than I am.

Going Sultry Nightgown and Panties Set, $39 at Modcloth

Definitely role-playing a 1920s flapper in this one.

Pink Lace Longline Bralette, $44.90 at Torrid

Everything about this bralette is perfect.

Lace Plunge Bodysuit, $49.90 at Eloquii

Imagine doing a striptease, and this is what you have on under your clothes.

Black and Blue Microfiber Lace Waist Cincher, $48.90 at Torrid

Marie Antoinette, but make it sexy lingerie.

Hearts Unlined Bra, $39 at Savage x Fenty

TBH, I want this for year-round wear.

Figleaves Curve Annex French Underwear, $26 at ASOS

A devil dressed in all white.

Tara Lynn Strappy Mesh Bodysuit, $56.90 at Torrid

Whip not included.

Plus Size GabiFresh x Playful Promises Thong Panty, $28 at Forever 21

Sexy flamingo vibes. (Didn’t know that was a thing, but now it is, OK?)

Open-Back Lace Bodysuit, $59.90 at Eloquii

Giving new meaning to the phrase “get wild.”

City Chic Tatiana Lace High-Waist Brief, $21 at ASOS

Quite possible the cutest pair of undies I’ve ever seen.

Merlot Satin and Lace Babydoll, $42.90 at Torrid

This babydoll + a martini + some sultry tunes = a perfect night.

Lips Babydoll, $39 at Savage x Fenty

Because what’s underneath is worth seeing.

Plus Size GabiFresh x Playful Promises Lingerie Set, $48 at Forever 21

Lounge on the bed in this with your best “I’ve been waiting” face.

White High Neck Lace Babydoll, $46.90 at Torrid

When you wanna look innocent, but you know you’re a bad girl.

Yours Lace Plunge Bodysuit, $32 at ASOS

The perfect bodysuit to wear while saying, “I’m all yours.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.