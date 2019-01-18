Sexy Plus-Size Dresses to Wear on Valentine’s Day—and Long After

Scroll To See More Images

Look, I’m not going to lie to you. I don’t have a Valentine’s Day date for this year—TBH, never have. My relationships have never quite lined up to V-Day, so I usually spend the day solo or with other single friends. However, just because I don’t have a date, doesn’t mean I don’t like to look hot AF on the holiday. Whether you have a date this year or not, there’s a sexy plus-size dress with your name on it that you can rock on Valentine’s Day and beyond.

Plus-size clothing shopping can be a serious drag. I was actually talking (OK, ranting) to my mom—bless her heart—the other day about the lack of plus-size options for all ages. This is honestly one of the reasons I really enjoy creating these plus-size shopping guides. Finding genuinely cute, sexy and stylish size-inclusive looks can be exhausting. But in the end, it’s totally worth it to find clothing that fits plus-size bodies well—and I get to really expand my wishlists.

Growing up in a society that seems to value thinness over any sort of actual redeeming quality, dating—and more specifically, Valentine’s Day—can be a sensitive subject. So many plus-size women are made to feel less-than because of their weight, especially when it comes to romance. Many brands are finally making an effort to include women who wear plus-sizes in their marketing campaigns and offer extended sizing, and it’s a good start. It can be difficult to have confidence in your body when you rarely see anyone who looks like you given basic respect or a leading role in society. (Shoutout to the movie Dumplin’ on Netflix, which is a great step in the right direction.) Everyone deserves to feel hot as hell.

So, for this Valentine’s Day, I rounded up 21 sexy plus-size dresses you can shop right now. I hope they make you feel hot AF—whether you have a date or not—because you totally are.

Plus-Size Cami Bodycon Dress, $25 at Forever 21

Where’s the Barbie Dream House to go with this?

Curve Square-Neck Mixed Fabric Maxi Dress, $35 at ASOS

That neckline and slit combo is too hot to handle.

Splendorous Spree Velvet Dress, $64.99 at Modcloth

Nothing is sexier than velvet (except you).

Blush Crochet Yoke Maxi Dress, $74.90 at Torrid

The kind of dress you can wear for date night or to brunch with your fam—a win/win situation.

Plus-Size Twist Front Dress, $27.90 at Forever 21

Everything mustard always.

V-Neck Sharp Shoulder Dress, $149.90 at Eloquii

All eyes will be on you, babe.

Curve Midi Dress with Crop Top and 3D Embellished Collar, $60 at ASOS

TBH, I want that embellished collar put on all my clothes.

Plus-Size Floral Lace Skater Dress, $30 at Charlotte Russe

You’ll be looking (and feeling) red hot.

Outrageous Fortune Plus Ruffle Wrap Dress with Fluted Sleeve, $40 at ASOS

This dress makes me feel like an Instagram influencer who’s always taking pics of their fancy lunch. (And I don’t even own it yet.)

Fringe Strapless Dress, $59.97 at Eloquii

Boomerang approved.

Unrivaled Style Velvet Dress, $99 at Modcloth

Pair this with a classic red lip, and you’ll be the belle of the ball.

Callie Skirt and Top, $168 at Premme

The skirt and top are separate, so you can pair them with other items in your closet! Also, so shiny.

Black Cold Shoulder Chiffon Wrap Dress, $68.90 at Torrid

You can’t go wrong with an LBD.

Through the Bluebells Lace Dress, $99 at Modcloth

I’m in love with the sleeves on this dress.

City Animal Print Maxi Tea Dress, $48 at ASOS

Wear an animal print to remind them that you’re a little dangerous.

Plus-Size Surplice Belted Jumpsuit, $31.50 at Forever 21

For those of you who prefer flowy pants.

Forever Fave Off-Shoulder Dress, $65 at Modcloth

If this doesn’t scream Valentine’s Day, I don’t know what does.

Black Floral Jersey Skater Dress, $64.90 at Torrid

A ’70s dream.

Paper Dolls Plus Lace Overlay Bardot Pencil Dress, $87 at ASOS

This dress is classy AF.

Plus-Size Metallic Faux Patent Leather Shift Dress, $27 at Forever 21

You know you’d wear this out every weekend.

Scatter Sequin Knot Front Kimono Midi Dress, $119 at ASOS

So! Many! Sequins! Heart eyes all day.

