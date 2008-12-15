Sexy Pinups still hot in 2009

The obsession with the pinup continues. Latest blips on the radar: 2009 Vogue Paris calendar hit the newsstands and is a celebration of all things pinup.

It-man photographer Terry Richardson lent his signature look–graphically sexual content in high contrast on a white background–to the fourteen shots of women including models Jourdan Dunn, Arlenis Sosa, and Ali Michael posing in Louis Vuitton underwear and heels, and channeling their inner pinup. Editor in Chief of French Vogue, Carine Roitfeld, did the styling.

More in modern pinup news: The Pirelli calendar, the cult private calendar handed out to VIPs and clients of the Italian tire company Pirelli, was shot in Botswana this year by Peter Beard, and features models Isabeli Fontana, Daria Werbowy, Lara Stone and others. Now it’s time to sweeten up your grease monkey.