17 Pairs of Sexy Pajamas You Can Wear Outside The House

The pajama trend, while nothing new, is largely uncharted territory for even the most ambitious among us. For one, what exactly is it about a pair of PJs that can transform them from around-the-house garb to something socially acceptable to wear in public?

Turns out, the answer is one-part material, and two-parts fit: Silk pajamas work best as streetwear, especially when paired with heels, though certain cotton and poly-blends work well, especially as separates. And whether you’re wearing your pajamas alone or as a set, they should be relatively slim-fitting, lest you want to look like you’ve simply forgotten to get dressed. Ahead we found 17 pairs of chic-as-hell pajamas that you can totally wear outside the house. But, if you resolve to keep them indoor-wear only, we hear you.