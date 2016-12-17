StyleCaster
Share

17 Pairs of Sexy Pajamas You Can Wear Outside The House

What's hot
StyleCaster

17 Pairs of Sexy Pajamas You Can Wear Outside The House

Lauren Caruso
by
Sexy Pajamas
17 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

The pajama trend, while nothing new, is largely uncharted territory for even the most ambitious among us. For one, what exactly is it about a pair of PJs that can transform them from around-the-house garb to something socially acceptable to wear in public?

MORE: The Top 11 Fashion Trends That Dominated 2016

Turns out, the answer is one-part material, and two-parts fit: Silk pajamas work best as streetwear, especially when paired with heels, though certain cotton and poly-blends work well, especially as separates. And whether you’re wearing your pajamas alone or as a set, they should be relatively slim-fitting, lest you want to look like you’ve simply forgotten to get dressed. Ahead we found 17 pairs of chic-as-hell pajamas that you can totally wear outside the house. But, if you resolve to keep them indoor-wear only, we hear you.

MORE: How to Wear Fishnets, According to Instagram’s Coolest Crowd

0 Thoughts?
1 of 17

DKNY Printed Velour Pajama Set, $55; at Net-a-Porter

 

Photo: DKNY

La Perla Lace-trimmed Stretch-jersey Pajama Set, $223.20; at The Outnet

Photo: La Perla

White Pajama Button Down Top, $66; at Genuine People

 

Photo: Genuine People

Eberjey Gisele PJ Set, $120; at Shopbop

Photo: Eberjey

Gillian & O’Malley Pajama Set, $24.99; at Target

 

J.Crew Dreamy Cotton Pajama Set, $78; at J.Crew 

Photo: J.Crew

Araks Ally Pajama Pants, $255; at Barneys New York

 

Photo: Araks

Gap Modal Sleep Set, $69.50; at Gap

Photo: Gap

ASOS Graffiti Floral Crepe Shirt & Long Leg Pajama Set, $43; at ASOS

 

Photo: ASOS

Equipment Avery Pajama Set, $418; at The Dreslyn

 

Photo: Equipment

Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Lounge Top & Shorts, $108; at Macy’s

 

Photo: Calvin Klein

Pixie Market Navy Pajama Shirt, $49; at Pixie Market

 

Photo: Pixie Market

Calvin Klein Underwear Translucent PJ Set, $78; at Shopbop

 

ASOS CURVE Polka Dot Traditional Shirt & Pant Pajama Set in Jersey, $43; at ASOS

 

Photo: ASOS

Kumi Kookoon Silk Ashley Pajama Set, $249; at One Kings Lane

 

Photo: Kumi Kookoon

Neiman Marcus Silk Shortie Pajama Set, Ivory $170; at Neiman Marcus

 

Photo: Neiman Marcus

Gillian O’Malley Pagama Set, $19.99; at Target

 

Photo: Target

Next slideshow starts in 10s

How to Deal With The Horror That Is Dry Skin and Big Pores

How to Deal With The Horror That Is Dry Skin and Big Pores
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share