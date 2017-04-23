StyleCaster
Here’s Cold, Hard Proof That Sexy One-Piece Swimsuits Actually Exist

Not since the debut season of “Baywatch” have the words “sexy” and “one-piece” belonged to the same sentence, let alone the same garment. But this season, one-pieces are back with a vengeance, and they’ve dethroned bikinis as the must-have beachwear silhouette of 2017. And if you’re not into covering up lifeguard-style, don’t worry: Sexy one-piece swimsuits *do* exist—and we’ve got proof.

The key to finding one that toes the line between tastefully modern and downright provocative is to pay attention to the cutouts: Find one that shows off slices of skin you’d otherwise show on the beach, like the smallest point of your waist, or just above your belly button. And if cutouts aren’t your style, you’ve still got options: Go for a one-shouldered silhouette, a high-cut thigh, or a one-piece with a tie-up detailing at the chest.

Ahead, 21 sexy one-piece bathing suits that’ll have you forgetting bikinis ever existed. And here’s a cost-per-wear pro-tip for you: Get some extra wear out of ’em on the weekend as a makeshift bodysuit by pairing yours with high-waist pants or a denim pencil skirt.

Mara Hoffman Knot Front Bandeau One Piece, $230; at The Dreslyn

 

Photo: The Dreslyn

South Beach Lace Up Swimsuit $34; at ASOS

 

Photo: ASOS

Flagpole Ali One-Piece, $385; at Barneys New York

 

Photo: Barneys New York

Abercrombie & Fitch Deep V Ruffle One-Piece, $24; at Abercrombie & Fitch

 

Photo: Abercrombie & Fitch

ADAY For the Win Swimsuit, $125; at ADAY

Photo: ADAY

Roxana Salehoun Scoop Back One-Piece Swimsuit, $229; at Roxana Salehoun

Motel Cora One Piece, $51; at Revolve

 

Photo: Revolve

Bower White Horse One-Piece, $255; at The Dreslyn

 

Photo: The Dreslyn

Out From Under Lyza Patchwork One-Piece Swimsuit, $72; at Urban Outfitters

 

Samantha Pleet Tabernacle Suit, $112; at Samantha Pleet

Photo: Samantha Pleet

North Sails One-Piece Swimsuit, $130; at North Sails

 

Aerie Super Scoop One-Piece, $29.97; at Aerie

 

Photo: Aerie

Araks Elmar One Piece in Black, $325; at Need Supply

 

Photo: Need Supply

Zara Floral Print Swimsuit, $35.90; at Zara

 

Solid & Striped Plunge Neck One-Piece, $158; at Shopbop

 

Photo: Shopbop

Sunn Lab Plunging Cut-Out One Piece Swimsuit, $39.99; at Target

 

Photo: Target

Somedays Lovin Restless Wanderer One Piece, $109; at Shopbop

 

Photo: Shopbop

ALIX Nautilus Swimsuit, $250; at Forward

 

Photo: Forward

Jade Swim Apex One-Piece, $198; at Jade Swim

 

Photo: Jade Swim

Reformation Venetian One-Piece in Blush, $148; at Reformation

 

Photo: Reformation

Morgan Lane Ashton Suit, $288; at Morgan Lane

Photo: Morgan Lane

