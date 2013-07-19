Want: An Original One-Piece That’s Sexy From Every Angle

What: A mod inspired asymmetrical monokini in a daring silhouette.

Why: We love a sexy back, and the multi-strap detail on this one-piece is as unique as it is eye-catching. Plus, the swirling stripes draw our glance upward and help elongate the torso for a slimming effect.

How: This swimsuit speaks for itself, so all you really need is sunscreen and killer confidence. Oh, and a great beach bag wouldn’t hurt.

Becca By Rebecca Virtue Asymmetrical One Piece, $128; at Everything But Water

